Maryland Legislature

Maryland lawmakers gather during the start of the state’s General Assembly’s annual 90-day session in Annapolis.

 Julio Cortez

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Senate began hearings Wednesday on a bill to remove some of the last blocks to unfettered gaming statewide — a plan that would ask voters to legalize online gaming for sponsors paying a hefty licensing fee.

SB 0267 was heard Wednesday. It is sponsored by Sen. Ron Watson, D-Prince George’s, and Senate Majority Leader Nancy J. King, D-Montgomery. The bill would ask voters in November 2024 whether to legalize online gaming, such as virtual table games or slot machines, and would continue the expansion of gambling the General Assembly has approved in recent years, including sports betting that began in November. Currently, table gaming is limited to the premises of Maryland’s casinos.

