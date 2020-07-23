Almost a year after work began, a bridge project over U.S. 15 in Frederick is expected to be finished by the end of summer.
The nearly $17 million project on Md. 180 was 75 percent completed as of late June, according to a State Highway Administration website.
It’s structurally complete and is expected to be open to traffic in early September, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Thursday.
Crews still need to install fencing and paint the girders, among other tasks, she said.
The project includes widening Md. 180 from west of Swallowtail Drive to Solarex Court, as well as building a second two-lane bridge over U.S. 15 near Butterfly Lane. It will also add bicycle and pedestrian routes over the bridge and throughout the project area, and a new left-turn lane at Solarex Court.
Slope protection has been done at both ends of the bridge, and an aggregate base has been put down in recent weeks for the widening of the road, according to the site.
Work continues on storm drain installation, ramp lighting, traffic signals, and new curbs and gutters.
Next week, crews will start paving the newly-widened section of eastbound Md. 180, beginning at Swallowtail Drive, Felix said.
The work will involve single-lane closures with flag workers during daytime hours, as well as night work.
The existing bridge was named in 2016 for Marine Sgt. David James Smith, who died from injuries suffered in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
The section of Md. 180 where the work is being done is used by about 22,000 vehicles per day, according to SHA.
In 2017, a project to widen Md. 180 near Solarex Court added a 5-foot-wide paved bicycle and pedestrian path along westbound Md. 180 between Solarex Court and Ballenger Center Drive.
The work zone is near a city of Frederick project that includes a new intersection at a reconstructed Himes Avenue and Md. 180.
That project closed access to Md. 180 from Butterfly Lane, as part of the development of a new road network that will pass through the future Westside Regional Park.
Although the two projects are separate, they will work together to improve traffic flow in the area, Felix said.
