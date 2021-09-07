The Maryland Department of Transportation plans to use part of its $16.4 billion, six-year capital budget to fund future transportation projects across the state, including along U.S. Route 15 in Frederick County, according to a press release announcing the department’s first draft for its budget.
The announcement comes after state Sen. Michael Hough (R-District 4) and Del. Carol Krimm (D-District 3A) met with state Transportation Secretary Greg Slater to ask for funding to upgrade U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick to relieve traffic congestion, according to a release from the senator’s office.
“I was proud to work with Del. Carol Krimm in a bipartisan manner to stress to Transportation Secretary Slater the need to invest in improving U.S. 15 through the City of Frederick. I am pleased to see that they have done so,” Hough said in a release from his office.
The department’s $16.4 billion budget reflects a $1.2 billion increase from the previous six-year budget the agency released in January. Federal COVID relief funds and additional revenue growth accounted for much of the increase. More than half of the agency’s budget will be for upgrading aging infrastructure, including roads, bridges, rail, port and airport facilities.
“We crafted this budget to invest in preserving our aging infrastructure, delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery and creating a shelf of projects for the next generation,” Slater said in the release.
The department plans to meet with local officials from all 23 Maryland counties beginning Sept. 20 to discuss the draft budget. State officials plan to visit Frederick on Sept. 29, according to a tour schedule from the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.