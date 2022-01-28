Increased MARC train service to Frederick has been a dream and a priority of local leaders for years, and the state’s Department of Transportation is working on a study to look at the feasibility of adding more trains along the system’s Brunswick Line.
The master plan study for the Brunswick Line, which stretches from Washington, D.C. through Point of Rocks and Brunswick into West Virginia with a spur that goes to two stations in Frederick, will look at chances for expanded service such as weekend service in both directions and increased rush hour and mid-day service. It will also look at adding service to western Maryland, such as Hancock and Cumberland.
A public comment period for the study is expected to begin this spring, Maryland Transit Administration spokeswoman Brittany Marshall said in an email Friday.
The study is part of the administration’s Cornerstone Plan.
But while expanded service has been a goal of county and municipal officials, discussions on increased service may have to wait until the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the system are resolved.
A briefing provided to the House of Delegates’ Appropriations Committee earlier this month showed that MARC’s ridership is down 75 percent compared to 2019.
With those numbers and so many federal workers working from home rather than taking the train, it’s hard to make the case for expanded service right now, said state Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll).
Hough, who is running for Frederick County executive, said he brought the head of the Maryland Transit Administration, which oversees the MARC system, out to Brunswick last year to talk about the possibility of a parking garage that could serve both MARC riders and people in downtown Brunswick.
But because of the drop in ridership, a parking lot that would normally have been completely full was almost empty, making the need for more parking a hard sell.
However, Hough said that as ridership returns and Frederick County and the Washington region continue to grow, there will be a need for more capacity.
Expanding MARC service to the county has been a priority of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon ever since he was in the House of Delegates in the 2000s.
And before that, he took the MARC train to jobs in Washington and at the Pentagon.
Weldon said he’s skeptical that the rail company CSX, which owns the rails the MARC trains use, will allow more commuter service at the expense of more lucrative freight service.
“Until somebody figures out that component, I don’t care who studies it. This is simple arithmetic,” Weldon said.
Not being able to have weekend service is a huge detriment to Frederick County, he said.
He thinks weekend or midday service would be “transformational” for areas like Frederick and Brunswick, as well as Harper’s Ferry and Martinsburg in West Virginia.
But there’s no way CSX would consider a change with the current numbers, he said.
Hough said he thinks weekend service could be done on a pilot basis, providing it for a few weekends per quarter to see how it would be used.
“I would be curious to see how it operates,” he said.
