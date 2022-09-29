New phone numbers in Frederick County will have a new area code, probably starting next year, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission.
The new area code — 227 — will serve the same geographic area of Maryland that now uses the 240 and 301 area codes.
Besides Frederick County, the area also includes Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Howard, Anne Arundel, Charles and St. Mary's counties.
The PSC said in a press release on Wednesday that the remaining supply of phone numbers in the 240 and 301 area codes is estimated to run out in the second quarter of 2023.
At that point, all new phone numbers in the region that uses those area codes will switch to the 227 area code.
Existing customers with 240 or 301 area code phone numbers will keep those numbers.
The PSC's press release say customers in the region have been dialing 10 digits for calls for 25 years — since the 240 area code was introduced in 1997.
(0) comments
