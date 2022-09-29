Treasury Offices
A new area code is expected to be applied to new Frederick County phone numbers starting next year.

New phone numbers in Frederick County will have a new area code, probably starting next year, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

The new area code — 227 — will serve the same geographic area of Maryland that now uses the 240 and 301 area codes.

