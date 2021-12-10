The Frederick County Adult Detention Center is among the jails that will be prohibited under a new state law from housing detainees who await federal immigration hearings.
State lawmakers voted this week, during a special session that ended Thursday, to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill prohibiting the state and local jurisdictions from entering into or renewing immigration detention agreements.
Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed the bill at the end of the last legislative session, but Hogan (R) vetoed it, saying in a letter that prohibiting local governments from entering such agreements would “make Maryland a sanctuary state.”
“Unfortunately, in America we have a history of conflating criminals with immigrants,” Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Montgomery) said from the House of Delegates floor Tuesday. “But fortunately, the bill that you have today says something really, really simple. It says that every Marylander should be treated with dignity.”
Stewart, who sponsored the bill, said it would allow immigrants arrested for not having proper documents to return to their homes and be monitored with an ankle bracelet, rather than be detained.
“There is no reason to detain people who have been in this country — many times — for years and years who have no violent offense, who often times have no, even, traffic offense,” Stewart said.
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said the change will not impact operations at the local detention center, which has detained immigrants since 2008 under an Inter-Governmental Service Agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Detention and Removal.
The detention center, which Jenkins’ office oversees, ceased detaining individuals awaiting an immigration hearing in March 2020 to lessen risk of COVID transmission within the facility. With no immigrants detained under the agreement, Jenkins said, the county hasn’t received reimbursement from ICE since before the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the detention center housed around 55 detainees awaiting an immigration hearing. The sheriff said this was the number of immigrants his jail could detain before reaching the facility’s bed limit at the time.
When beds were filled, ICE would reimburse the county $83 per day per detainee, more than the amount necessary to house them in the jail, according to a 2018 internal audit. The agreement allowed for costs directly associated with housing detainees to factor into the reimbursement rate, as well as other costs approved by ICE, the audit states.
Because the detention center relied on availability among its more than 400 beds and existing staff to accommodate immigrants detained through the agreement, the only expenses incurred — and reimbursed — were food for the additional inmates and minimal medical costs.
These costs, and other expenses the county’s Audit Division determined ICE would allow, amounted to $53.25 per inmate per day in 2017, according to the audit. The audit didn’t make clear what happened to excess reimbursement funding from ICE, and county budget personnel were unavailable for comment Friday.
Jenkins said he supported the county’s involvement in the Inter-Governmental Service Agreement because of his support for ICE, the federal law enforcement agency whose stated mission is to crack down on illegal immigration and crimes committed by immigrants living in the country illegally.
“A part of that ability to go after criminals and arrest and deport those criminals is to have available bed space to house these people while they’re in the process of deportation — so they need bed space all over the country,” Jenkins said. “To me it was more about the mission than the money.”
A petition from ACLU Maryland, however, said immigration detention centers are “part of a system of oppression,” and that collaborations between ICE and local police have encouraged racial profiling and the unjust detention of Black people, indigenous people and immigrants of color.
The petition, which the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland endorsed on its Facebook page Tuesday, called on Marylanders to contact their legislators in support of the Dignity Not Detention veto override.
Republican state lawmakers, including those who represent Frederick County, largely opposed overriding Hogan’s veto earlier this week.
“The comments to say that we’re somehow in Frederick profiting off of [detained immigrants] ... that’s a falsity,” Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick) said from the House floor Tuesday. “The real issue here is that there’s a massive influx of trafficking of persons across our border, and this bill was vetoed to stop that.”
Some state lawmakers during the legislature’s special session mistook the act as a prohibition against the 287(g) program, which allows police to check the immigration status of detainees and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, however, found the Dignity Not Detention Act wouldn’t impact new or existing 287(g) agreements, according to a letter from February, meaning Frederick will remain among three counties in Maryland that participate in the program. So the Dignity Not Detention Act won’t completely sever the sheriff’s office’s ties with ICE.
The new law requires existing immigrant detention agreements be terminated by Oct. 1, 2022. Jenkins said he wouldn’t be surprised if no more immigrant detainees are housed in the county’s detention center before then, especially given the risk of COVID transmission in the facility.
(10) comments
Boy, big surprises. The 287(g) Program hasn’t been operating in the Detention Center for almost two years and probably won’t be operating any longer?? The Sheriff sure didn’t let that cat out of the bag. Who knew that? Secondly, the 287(g) Program allows “EVERY” person arrested by Police, FPD, FCSO, MSP, and booked into the Detention Center to be questioned by Corrections Officers, not Police, as to their immigration status under supervision by an ICE Agent. Those found to be illegal are then detained AFTER they go to trial in an American Court for the crime they were originally arrested for. If they are found guilty of that crime they serve their sentence in an American Jail or Prison. If they are acquitted or have served their sentences in an American facility they are returned to the Detention Center until ICE picks them up to appear before a Federal Immigration Judge to learn their fate. If they haven’t committed a felony, which most haven’t, they do not receive a Deportation Order and are released back into the Community from whence they came. If they do receive a Deportation Order they are released back into the Community to wait for a Deportation Hearing before another Federal Immigration Judge. The wait time for that Hearing is over a year, during which they are out in the Community from whence they came. When they are due for their Deportation Hearing, maybe they show up, maybe they are in another part of the Country never to return. So the reality is, very few ever get deported. President Obama deported the most during his Administration, up to 400,00 a year. Trump only deported about 250,00 a year. The 287(g) Program has got to be the most misrepresented and misunderstood Program this County has ever seen. How did that happen?? If I have misstated anything in my diatribe, I welcome the correct information.
[thumbup][thumbup] Nice work
Quotes from the article, followed by my comments [*]:
“Unfortunately, in America we have a history of conflating criminals with immigrants,” Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Montgomery) said from the House of Delegates floor Tuesday. “But fortunately, the bill that you have today, says something really, really simple. It says that every Marylander should be treated with dignity.”
* I'm not aware of anyone who thinks 'immigrants = criminals'. That's absurd. Of course every Marylander should be treated with dignity. In fact, every human being should be treated with dignity. Is someone saying otherwise?
"Stewart, who sponsored the bill, said it would allow immigrants arrested for not having proper documents to return to their homes and be monitored with an ankle bracelet, rather than be detained."
* If the only concern is documentation, home detention is reasonable.
“There is no reason to detain people who have been in this country — many times — for years and years who have no violent offense, who often times have no, even, traffic offense,” Stewart said."
* My understanding is that the only people who were detained under the 287(g) program had first been arrested for allegedly committing a crime -- a crime that would result in the arrest of anyone, regardless of race, nationality, skin color, etc. Then, once arrested and taken to the jail, ALL suspects have their citizenship checked. That is reasonable. If a person is not in the country legally, and if ICE wants them held (usually because they have a prior serious offense and conviction) then they are detained.
"Some state lawmakers during the Legislature’s special session mistook the act as a prohibition against the 287(g) program, which allows police to check the immigration status of detainees and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary."
* What changes then?
"The Maryland Attorney General’s office, however, found the Dignity Not Detention Act wouldn’t impact new or existing 287(g) agreements, according to a letter from February, meaning Frederick will remain among three counties in Maryland that participate in the program. So the Dignity Not Detention Act won’t completely sever the sheriff’s office’s ties with ICE."
"The new law requires existing immigrant detention agreements be terminated by Oct. 1, 2022. Jenkins said he wouldn’t be surprised if no more immigrant detainees are housed in the county’s detention center before then, especially given the risk of COVID transmission in the facility."
* How will the police "...check the immigration status of detainees and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary", if 'immigrant detention agreements are terminated'?
Excellent comments mrnatural. Agreed. Those that opposed the program do not understand the program, and are clearly misinformed, as evidenced by the comments in the story. Disappointing.
The state wants federal money but refuses to cooperate with the federal government when it comes to immigration issues. In fact the state and some of the locals could/should be considered to be aiding and abetting illegal immigrants when it spends money on them to help them get jobs (which they are legally not allowed). How about dignity for the law abiding citizens and legal residents? The democratic politicians in thi state are going too far to the left fringes. With each incoming Hispanic we move further and further away from diversity and yet they politicians claim they want diversity. Hispanics make up roughly 6.5% of the world's population yet in Maryland they represent a much greater percentage compared to their percentage of the world's population. China alone has a little over 1.4 billion people and India has a little under 1.4 billion people (out of the roughly 7.8 billion people on the planet). They have no where near that representation in this country so if one wants diversity we need to decrease the amount of illegal Central Americans coming in and increase the number of Asians (race) and India (culture, of which most are Caucasian).
China?
This is total BS brought to you by the Democrats that control the State.They care more about the rights of Illegal Aliens than they do for the rights of Marylanders. This overide of the GOvernors VETO will make communities less safe by allowing the criminal element to roam the streets free of reprisal. The term ILLEGAL means they are breaking the laws of Maryland and the U.S.A. by default and as such they deserve to be detained and deported. Let's face it Maryland, the Democrats no longer represent the working men and women that make this state great, no, they want to represent the criminal element in hopes of getting votes and gaining power.
So misinformed.
Great commentary but progressives socialists will not like it... they believe illegals are the way to go and you see what is brought to the country thru illegal immigration...
What?
