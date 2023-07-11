Electric utility Potomac Edison has requested a rate change to bring in more than $50 million, eliciting backlash for a projected 10% increase in the average customer’s bill.
In a filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission — which approves or denies utilities’ rate change requests — Potomac Edison asked to increase its distribution revenue by $50.4 million.
If approved, the increase would mean that the average Potomac Edison customer, using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, would see a $9.74 increase in their total monthly electricity bill, according to the utility’s filing. That would amount to a 9.9% total increase, the filing said.
The investor-owned utility provides electricity to approximately 285,000 customers across seven Maryland counties, including Frederick County.
Jennifer Grace, a Public Service Commission public utility law judge, presided over a public hearing about Potomac Edison’s request on Monday at Winchester Hall in Frederick. No one from the public testified at the hearing.
Jeffrey Trout, senior corporate counsel for FirstEnergy Corp., the parent company of Potomac Edison, said at the hearing that the requested increase is necessary for Potomac Edison to cover its distribution costs, which include operating and maintaining substations and poles and giving pay and benefits to workers who operate distribution infrastructure.
Trout said Potomac Edison has “incurred substantial costs” since March 2019, the last time distribution rates changed. In addition to usual operational expenses, these costs come from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new substation in southern Frederick County, the addition of public electric vehicle charging stations and more, Trout said.
Several entities have opposed Potomac Edison’s requested base rate increase, alleging that the utility does not need to increase rates as much as it wants to.
“Overall, Potomac Edison is requesting to increase its distribution rates by $50.4 million in this case,” Nicole Zeichner, assistant people’s counsel in the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, a watchdog agency, said at the hearing. “In response, experts testified on behalf of the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel and concluded that Potomac Edison only needs an $18.4 million increase to run this utility business in an economic, safe and reliable manner.”
Debate over how much the Public Service Commission should let Potomac Edison raise its rates dates to March 22, when the utility filed an initial request.
In that filing, Potomac Edison requested that the Public Service Commission approve an increase of $47.5 million in its electric distribution revenue, plus an additional $1 million for low-income assistance programs the utility wants to implement. The filing stated that the requested revenue increase amount was based on a return on equity rate of 10.6%.
In its supplemental filing in May, Potomac Edison requested a $50.4 million increase in distribution revenue. The almost $3 million increase from its original $47.5 million request was due to depreciation-related adjustments, the utility said in the filing.
In March 2019, during the last base rate review, the Public Service Commission let Potomac Edison increase its distribution rate revenue by about $6.2 million. That led to average customers seeing an approximately 2.12% increase in their total electric bills.
The allowed increase in 2019 was about $13 million less than Potomac Edison requested in its application in August 2018, when the company sought an increase of $19.7 million.
Potomac Edison has “grown significantly” since the last Public Service Commission rate review, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s website. The utility serves about 20,000 more customers than it did in 2019, the site says.
This year, in its request to the commission, the utility also proposed two initiatives to assist low-income customers. The utility’s requested $1 million, on top of its requested distribution revenue increase, would go toward these programs, according to Potomac Edison’s filing.
One is an outreach team to raise awareness about energy assistance programs. The other is a program allowing Potomac Edison to provide a 50% discount on distribution charges to low-income customers during winter months, when costs might be higher because of heating.
In addition to the Office of People’s Counsel, other entities have spoken up in the case. Some expressed interest as Potomac Edison customers, but did not explicitly state whether the Public Service Commission should approve or deny the utility’s application.
All U.S. federal agencies, including the Defense Department, intervened in the case. Fort Detrick in Frederick is a critical military installation in Potomac Edison’s service area, so the federal government has an interest in the case, it wrote in an April filing to the Public Service Commission.
Montgomery County also intervened, writing in an April filing that because Potomac Edison serves electric customers to residents there, the county has “a vital interest in assuring that PE’s rates and services are just and reasonable.”
Walmart also intervened in the case. In written testimony to the Public Service Commission on June 9, Alex J. Kronauer, Walmart’s senior manager for energy services, said the company has 12 facilities that use power from Potomac Edison.
Kronauer wrote that “electricity is a significant operating cost for retailers such as Walmart. When electric rates increase, the increased cost to retailers can put pressure on consumer prices and on the other expenses required by a business to operate.”
The Public Service Commission should reject Potomac Edison’s proposed return on equity rate of 10.6%, Kronauer wrote, adding that Walmart recommends the utility maintain its current return on equity rate of 9.65% unless it can prove that a higher rate is needed.
Experts who testified on behalf of the Public Service Commission’s staff also recommended that the commission alter Potomac Edison’s requests.
In written testimony on June 9, Drew McAuliffe, the commission’s electricity division director, said the commission should set Potomac Edison’s electricity rates based on a return on equity of 9.5%, rather than the requested 10.6%.
More testimony will occur at evidentiary hearings for the case next week. The hearings will take place from July 18 through 21 in Baltimore, Grace said.
Current opposition to Potomac Edison’s proposed rate increases comes amid other controversy related to the electric utility.
The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel spoke out in a June 5 filing against the Public Service Commission’s decision to end an investigation into FirstEnergy Corp.’s control over Potomac Edison.
FirstEnergy Corp. played a central role in an Ohio bribery scandal and funneled millions of dollars to dark money groups. The Public Service Commission’s investigation, which began in July 2021, was looking into whether Potomac Edison customers’ money was entangled in the scandal.
The Public Service Commission ended the investigation in May after finding “insufficient evidence” that Potomac Edison’s customers were harmed by FirstEnergy Corp.’s misconduct, according to an order from the commission.
The decision led to backlash from the Office of People’s Counsel, which alleged in a June 5 press release that the investigation’s end “establishes a dangerous precedent for Maryland customers.”
“OPC’s filing asks the Commission to reverse its decision because of its legal and factual errors, so that it can determine why and how Potomac Edison customers ending up funding criminal conduct,” the release said.
Quote:
"In written testimony on June 9, Drew McAuliffe, the commission’s electricity division director, said the commission should set Potomac Edison’s electricity rates based on a return on equity of 9.5%, rather than the requested 10.6%."
I had a sneaking suspicion that return on equity (ROE) must not mean what I thought it did. Here's what I just found:
What Return on Equity Tells You
"Whether an ROE is deemed good or bad will depend on what is normal among a stock’s peers. For example, utilities have many assets and debt on the balance sheet compared to a relatively small amount of net income. A normal ROE in the utility sector could be 10% or less. A technology or retail firm with smaller balance sheet accounts relative to net income may have normal ROE levels of 18% or more."
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/returnonequity.asp
I just checked Morningstar (set chart to 'max', 1984 to present), and shares of First Energy are not anywhere close to a slow but stable increase in value. Its stock value now is the the same as it was 19 years ago (2004) -- with a lot of volatility in between. What am I missing?:
https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnys/fe/chart
Pardon me if I do not feel sorry for this group pretending they are running out of money. I am unsure why a private company with shareholders is running our critical infrastructure in the first place.
Shiftless, they are a regulated public utility, and can only increase revenues when allowed to do so by government regulators. You must have sufficient revenue to maintain, let alone build infrastructure. That revenue comes from their customers. Where else would it come from?
If squeezed by the regulators, there is no building anything, and maintenance gets deferred. Think of what happened with PG&E in California.
But they are paying shareholders, too. And I assume that the primary objective of management is to maximize shareholder value and payout. Correct?
Companies only pay shareholders if they have a dividend. If they just issue shares, then no. The shareholder only realizes a profit (or loss) if they sell their shares.
Potomac Edison [via their parent company First Energy, (FE)] does issue dividend payments, and the last issuance was $0.39 per share.(1) Utilities are some of the most stable and safest securities, and they are low-cost, but do not pay a large dividend. Nobody is getting rich from FE, or other utility stocks. That is why unions prefer such stocks for their membership. Nearly 82% of outstanding stock (572 M shares) is owned by institutions, not individuals.(2) There is a high probability that you own shares in this company if you have a pension or a 401k. I just checked, and I have a whopping 12 shares of FE in my 401k portfolio, and made a whopping $4.68 in dividends last quarter. Woo Hoo! Next stop, Starbucks for a cup of coffee!
(1)https://investors.firstenergycorp.com/stock-information/dividends/default.aspx
(2)https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=FE&subView=institutional
And that is all money that, if this were not a private company, would go towards keeping rates down. Their interim CEO made over $3M last year. Again, check their books. Should we be on the hook for their $230M fine? Again, I understand it is important to have infrastructure and from time to time increases are necessary. But they need to be scrutinized and I do not see much evidence of First Energy opening their books to justify this.
So what? First Energy is NOT a private company, shiftless. It is a publically traded utility company. Their business model to attract investors as a publically traded utility, is to offer a dividend because their stock prices do not vary that much, nor do they rise in value. How would the company attract investors, since the investors cannot make money on the stock price increasing? There is an internal hurdle rate that a return must offer for the investor to invest in a company, or else the investor would just keep their money in the bank. If investors do not invest, there is no company. The rate of return for this stock is just 3.95%, which is less than what you can get for a savings account at CapitalOne We do not invest our money to receive nothing in return. This is not socialism, shiftless, where “the government shall provide”. Who would pay the government? You and me, you know, the taxpayers.
There is a throttle, a governor, that keeps an eye on rates for utilities, or else the free market would have electricity rates much higher than they are today, a.k.a. “what the market will bear”. So, I should forego my $4.68 dividend this quarter?
Who cares what their CEO made last year! His salary is at the very low end of corporate officer salaries. What salary would shiftless like to provide for this corporate officer? Is your salary is worth what you do for a living? If someone had the power to cut your salary, would you stay at your employer, or would you find something else? You do realize, don’t you, that the company’s books are open, with continuous SEC reports being filed, as well as financial audits being performed by large corporate auditing firms? Such audits are legal documents that are available to any investor, if you ask for one. They are also summarized in the Annual Report to investors.
BTW, how is your pension or 401K doing?
One thing missing here is an analysis of their books. It sounds like someone did that and came up with $18M, not $54M
If Potomac Edison want to act like a big shot & offer outreach & 50% off to certain customers, let them eat the cost of their benevolence. You can't charge other people for this and then act like you are doing something for the community.
That’s how credit / debit card reward points work!! When the merchant processes what is called a reward card, the processor charges the merchant a higher ‘discount rate’. So unfair to the merchant
This is the season that I really use more electricity than any other time of the year. But I pay an average amount and it is not such a shock to my budget. However, this called for a $20 increase in what I will pay over the year and I do hope it i enough.
Ima waiting to see my property tax bill. That is the one I expect to be a "shocker." And if my estimate is correct, I expect a reaction from other property owners.
"Investor-Owned" seems to me that it's all about dividends and shares versus keeping pricing fair and reasonable.
A 9.5% return is very good. There is no need to go higher -- particularly if it is guaranteed.
My must raise rates. Higher electricity costs will force residents and businesses to use less energy and save the earth. It’s for the children!!
Guess FirstEnergy has to make up for the $60,000,000 in bribes they handed out to Republican lawmakers in Ohio.
No, no, no to these bad actors.
Solar and Wind power is the solution. Who needs electricity anyway.
ICYMI Several state AG's including Anthony Brown are suing EPA demanding regulations for wood stoves and furnaces.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2023/07/04/wood-burning-stoves-n2625250
How downright ridiculous. So, will they go after fireplaces which emit far more particulates than wood stoves. No more grilling? Campfires? Will we have to undergo “chimney emissions tests” like we user to do for cars? I know, let’s sue Canada!
When the power goes out in cold weather (yeah, that never happens!), and the electric heat is out, I’ll still have a nice warm house, and can still cook my meals on the gas stove.
Fireplaces (that burn wood) are far less common that wood stoves. It's not just the emission per fireplace, but the total emission over all fireplaces.
@shiftless88 Jul 12, 2023 5:15pm
That's nonsense, shiftless, and where did you get that? A lot of homes nowadays have fireplaces because the homeowners want that "ambience" of a fire while they are sitting on the couch. Whether they use them or not is another matter. Very few homes came with a woodstove. What ends up happening is that homeowners convert their inefficient fireplaces to a more efficient woodstove. However, many have not been converted over.
"EPA estimates there are more than 17.5 million fireplaces, 241,000 hydronic heaters, and 10.1 million wood stoves nationwide."
https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2016-02/documents/wood_smoke_awareness_kit.pdf
