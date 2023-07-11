Potomac Edison Meeting
Jennifer Grace, a Maryland Public Service Commission public utility law judge, presides over a public hearing on Potomac Edison’s requested rate increase at Winchester Hall on Monday.

 Staff photo by Shifra Dayak

Electric utility Potomac Edison has requested a rate change to bring in more than $50 million, eliciting backlash for a projected 10% increase in the average customer’s bill.

In a filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission — which approves or denies utilities’ rate change requests — Potomac Edison asked to increase its distribution revenue by $50.4 million.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"In written testimony on June 9, Drew McAuliffe, the commission’s electricity division director, said the commission should set Potomac Edison’s electricity rates based on a return on equity of 9.5%, rather than the requested 10.6%."

I had a sneaking suspicion that return on equity (ROE) must not mean what I thought it did. Here's what I just found:

What Return on Equity Tells You

"Whether an ROE is deemed good or bad will depend on what is normal among a stock’s peers. For example, utilities have many assets and debt on the balance sheet compared to a relatively small amount of net income. A normal ROE in the utility sector could be 10% or less. A technology or retail firm with smaller balance sheet accounts relative to net income may have normal ROE levels of 18% or more."

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/returnonequity.asp

I just checked Morningstar (set chart to 'max', 1984 to present), and shares of First Energy are not anywhere close to a slow but stable increase in value. Its stock value now is the the same as it was 19 years ago (2004) -- with a lot of volatility in between. What am I missing?:

https://www.morningstar.com/stocks/xnys/fe/chart

shiftless88

Pardon me if I do not feel sorry for this group pretending they are running out of money. I am unsure why a private company with shareholders is running our critical infrastructure in the first place.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Shiftless, they are a regulated public utility, and can only increase revenues when allowed to do so by government regulators. You must have sufficient revenue to maintain, let alone build infrastructure. That revenue comes from their customers. Where else would it come from?

If squeezed by the regulators, there is no building anything, and maintenance gets deferred. Think of what happened with PG&E in California.

shiftless88

But they are paying shareholders, too. And I assume that the primary objective of management is to maximize shareholder value and payout. Correct?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Companies only pay shareholders if they have a dividend. If they just issue shares, then no. The shareholder only realizes a profit (or loss) if they sell their shares.

Potomac Edison [via their parent company First Energy, (FE)] does issue dividend payments, and the last issuance was $0.39 per share.(1) Utilities are some of the most stable and safest securities, and they are low-cost, but do not pay a large dividend. Nobody is getting rich from FE, or other utility stocks. That is why unions prefer such stocks for their membership. Nearly 82% of outstanding stock (572 M shares) is owned by institutions, not individuals.(2) There is a high probability that you own shares in this company if you have a pension or a 401k. I just checked, and I have a whopping 12 shares of FE in my 401k portfolio, and made a whopping $4.68 in dividends last quarter. Woo Hoo! Next stop, Starbucks for a cup of coffee!

(1)https://investors.firstenergycorp.com/stock-information/dividends/default.aspx

(2)https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=FE&subView=institutional

shiftless88

And that is all money that, if this were not a private company, would go towards keeping rates down. Their interim CEO made over $3M last year. Again, check their books. Should we be on the hook for their $230M fine? Again, I understand it is important to have infrastructure and from time to time increases are necessary. But they need to be scrutinized and I do not see much evidence of First Energy opening their books to justify this.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So what? First Energy is NOT a private company, shiftless. It is a publically traded utility company. Their business model to attract investors as a publically traded utility, is to offer a dividend because their stock prices do not vary that much, nor do they rise in value. How would the company attract investors, since the investors cannot make money on the stock price increasing? There is an internal hurdle rate that a return must offer for the investor to invest in a company, or else the investor would just keep their money in the bank. If investors do not invest, there is no company. The rate of return for this stock is just 3.95%, which is less than what you can get for a savings account at CapitalOne We do not invest our money to receive nothing in return. This is not socialism, shiftless, where “the government shall provide”. Who would pay the government? You and me, you know, the taxpayers.

There is a throttle, a governor, that keeps an eye on rates for utilities, or else the free market would have electricity rates much higher than they are today, a.k.a. “what the market will bear”. So, I should forego my $4.68 dividend this quarter?

Who cares what their CEO made last year! His salary is at the very low end of corporate officer salaries. What salary would shiftless like to provide for this corporate officer? Is your salary is worth what you do for a living? If someone had the power to cut your salary, would you stay at your employer, or would you find something else? You do realize, don’t you, that the company’s books are open, with continuous SEC reports being filed, as well as financial audits being performed by large corporate auditing firms? Such audits are legal documents that are available to any investor, if you ask for one. They are also summarized in the Annual Report to investors.

BTW, how is your pension or 401K doing?

shiftless88

One thing missing here is an analysis of their books. It sounds like someone did that and came up with $18M, not $54M

Blueline
Blueline

If Potomac Edison want to act like a big shot & offer outreach & 50% off to certain customers, let them eat the cost of their benevolence. You can't charge other people for this and then act like you are doing something for the community.

Plumbum
Plumbum

That’s how credit / debit card reward points work!! When the merchant processes what is called a reward card, the processor charges the merchant a higher ‘discount rate’. So unfair to the merchant

gary4books
gary4books

This is the season that I really use more electricity than any other time of the year. But I pay an average amount and it is not such a shock to my budget. However, this called for a $20 increase in what I will pay over the year and I do hope it i enough.

Ima waiting to see my property tax bill. That is the one I expect to be a "shocker." And if my estimate is correct, I expect a reaction from other property owners.

Greg F
Greg F

"Investor-Owned" seems to me that it's all about dividends and shares versus keeping pricing fair and reasonable.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1

A 9.5% return is very good. There is no need to go higher -- particularly if it is guaranteed.

jloo

My must raise rates. Higher electricity costs will force residents and businesses to use less energy and save the earth. It’s for the children!!

Report Add Reply
Guess FirstEnergy has to make up for the $60,000,000 in bribes they handed out to Republican lawmakers in Ohio.

No, no, no to these bad actors.

LuvFrederick

Solar and Wind power is the solution. Who needs electricity anyway.

Report Add Reply
AOC

ICYMI Several state AG's including Anthony Brown are suing EPA demanding regulations for wood stoves and furnaces.

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2023/07/04/wood-burning-stoves-n2625250

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

How downright ridiculous. So, will they go after fireplaces which emit far more particulates than wood stoves. No more grilling? Campfires? Will we have to undergo “chimney emissions tests” like we user to do for cars? I know, let’s sue Canada!

When the power goes out in cold weather (yeah, that never happens!), and the electric heat is out, I’ll still have a nice warm house, and can still cook my meals on the gas stove.

shiftless88

Fireplaces (that burn wood) are far less common that wood stoves. It's not just the emission per fireplace, but the total emission over all fireplaces.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

@shiftless88 Jul 12, 2023 5:15pm

That's nonsense, shiftless, and where did you get that? A lot of homes nowadays have fireplaces because the homeowners want that "ambience" of a fire while they are sitting on the couch. Whether they use them or not is another matter. Very few homes came with a woodstove. What ends up happening is that homeowners convert their inefficient fireplaces to a more efficient woodstove. However, many have not been converted over.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

"EPA estimates there are more than 17.5 million fireplaces, 241,000 hydronic heaters, and 10.1 million wood stoves nationwide."

https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2016-02/documents/wood_smoke_awareness_kit.pdf

