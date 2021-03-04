Construction on a 154-space park-and-ride lot is scheduled to begin next week, replacing two smaller lots on Elmer Derr Road along U.S. 15/340, roughly halfway between Jefferson and Frederick.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will build the $3.8 million project, which is scheduled to be completed next summer, according to a news release.
The new lot will be located a little farther north on the east side of Elmer Derr Road, providing more space for bus circulation and much more parking space, along with a pedestrian waiting area and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps.
Both of the smaller lots will be closed once the new one opens next year. The new lot is needed because of rider demand, the release stated.
“I appreciate the efforts of Secretary [Gregory] Slater to bring this long-awaited project to fruition,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in a statement. “Overflow parking at the busy interchange with U.S. 340 and Mount Zion Road has been a safety concern for years. This expansion should greatly improve the situation for drivers along this busy highway.”
(1) comment
Just under $25K per parking spot. AND they are closing the other 100 lots. I asked what the rationale was last time this project was mentioned. I understand the ADA ramps, but how much would it be to add that to the older lot?
Oh, I know why. MDOT wants to build mega-lanes and monorails on I270 instead of encouraging car and vanpooling. Got it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.