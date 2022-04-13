Frederick County’s sheriff will not get a pay raise, the state House of Delegates determined Monday as it voted down a bill that had bipartisan support from the county’s delegation.
The Democrat-led House voted to approve bills to raise sheriff salaries in other counties, including in nearby Howard County, but struck down S.B. 746, which would have raised the sheriff’s salary from $125,000 to $140,000 for the first two years of the next term before jumping to $150,000 for the next two years.
The pay bump would have taken effect after the general election in November.
“Last night, House Democrats violated a long standing tradition of giving local courtesy to county delegations and defeated a pay increase,” Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, who is running for Frederick County executive, said in a news release.
The senator said this is the first time in his 12 years as a state lawmaker that he has seen a local salary bill voted down on the floor.
The House of Delegates voted 64 to 58 against Hough’s bill, which last month passed the state Senate with a favorable vote of 41-3. The vote appeared to be a rebuke of the county’s current sheriff’s office, headed by Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, R.
“I can’t, on behalf of my residents, in good conscience, for my community and for my background and how my parents came to this country, and all the work of our communities, vote yes on this legislation,” Del. Wanika Fisher, D-Prince George’s, said moments before the House voted on the bill Monday.
Two Republican lawmakers representing Frederick County, Dels. Jesse Pippy and Dan Cox, both of whom represent District 4, reiterated to their House colleagues before the chamber’s vote that the bill had unanimous support from the county’s delegation and would be a pay raise for whoever is voted into the position in the November general election.
The race for sheriff includes Jenkins and Democrats Karl Bickel and Daniel Thomas McDowell.
“It’s an election year, we don’t know who the sheriff’s going to be,” Pippy said on the House floor Monday.
In 2018, Jenkins won nearly 52% of the vote to beat Bickel, who received 48%. And in 2014, Jenkins won 63% of the vote, compared to Bickel’s 37%.
Among the 16 Maryland counties with a full-service sheriff’s department, which employ full-time deputies in addition to running local detention centers and executing warrants, Frederick had the seventh-highest paid sheriff in 2020, according to the Maryland Association of Counties.
Frederick County lawmakers will be unable to try again to boost the sheriff’s pay until the next election cycle, in 2026, Hough said.
