Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) announced his candidacy for state senate Friday.
If elected, Pippy would replace Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough (R-Carroll and Frederick), who has held the seat since 2015. In May, Hough announced his bid for county executive, forgoing a bid to seek re-election to his senate seat.
“Over the past three years, I have introduced and passed meaningful legislation and secured significant resources that not only have been beneficial for the district, but also the county and the state as a whole,” Pippy, who plans to graduate in December from the University of Maryland’s law school, said in a press release.
Pippy was elected to the House of Delegates in 2019, serving as a member of the economic matters and judiciary committees. He was also chair of the county’s delegation, which is comprised of the county's six delegates and two senators.
As a freshman delegate, Pippy sponsored an overhaul of the state’s human trafficking laws, which made it easier for state’s attorneys to prosecute alleged offenders, and which passed the House unanimously.
(1) comment
Pippy looks so angry and hostile. UGH
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.