Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) announced his candidacy for state senate Friday.

If elected, Pippy would replace Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough (R-Carroll and Frederick), who has held the seat since 2015. In May, Hough announced his bid for county executive, forgoing a bid to seek re-election to his senate seat.

“Over the past three years, I have introduced and passed meaningful legislation and secured significant resources that not only have been beneficial for the district, but also the county and the state as a whole,” Pippy, who plans to graduate in December from the University of Maryland’s law school, said in a press release.

Pippy was elected to the House of Delegates in 2019, serving as a member of the economic matters and judiciary committees. He was also chair of the county’s delegation, which is comprised of the county's six delegates and two senators.

As a freshman delegate, Pippy sponsored an overhaul of the state’s human trafficking laws, which made it easier for state’s attorneys to prosecute alleged offenders, and which passed the House unanimously.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

eastmoonrabbit

Pippy looks so angry and hostile. UGH

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!