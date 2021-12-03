In a corner of the Urbana Park and Ride on Friday, a trio of western Maryland lawmakers voiced opposition to a congressional redistricting map the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature will use as a starting point to redraw the state’s lines.
The lawmakers, all Republicans, argued the Democrats’ proposal would maintain what they say is a disproportionate amount of District 8 and District 6 voting power in Montgomery County, Frederick’s progressive neighbor to the south.
“What we have is politicians picking their voters rather than the voters being able to pick their politicians,” state Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington) said during Friday’s press conference. “Hopefully when we go back [in a special legislative session] next week this map will get rejected.”
Joining Parrott — who in November filed to run for the District 6 congressional seat — were Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R) and Sen. Michael Hough (R), who’s running for Frederick County executive.
“The politics of that area, and that region, are going to be electing a member of Congress for all of western Maryland. And that’s just wrong,” Hough said Friday. “We need someone that represents all of our communities, that is a voice for Frederick County and not just Montgomery County.”
Under Maryland’s current congressional map, Frederick County is split between two districts: District 8 covers most of the county outside Frederick city, while District 6 encompasses the city, the southern part of the county and the rest of western Maryland. Reps. David Trone (D) and Jamie Raskin (D) currently represent Districts 6 and 8, respectively.
The proposed map, approved by Democrats in the General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, would move the western part of the county from District 8 to District 6, making U.S. 70 the dividing line. The change would also add an area south of Urbana to District 8.
The Democrats’ map would retain the state’s power balance of seven Democrat-leaning seats and one Republican-leaning, according to political analysis website FiveThirtyEight. The state’s one red district would also become more competitive, leading Republican lawmakers to accuse their Democratic colleagues of attempting to gerrymander Rep. Andy Harris (R-District 1) out of office.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has the power to veto the Democrats’ map should it pass, but the legislature has the votes necessary to override a veto. Republican lawmakers said Friday they anticipate the proposal going to court if the legislature ended up overriding a veto from Hogan.
During Friday’s press conference, lawmakers endorsed a redistricting proposal from the governor’s Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission that would make western Maryland its own district, granting Republicans two solidly red districts and giving Parrott a better chance at winning a seat Democrats have held since 2014.
Democratic members of Frederick County’s delegation, though, took issue with the map from the governor’s redistricting commission and argued that Trone and Raskin are strong representatives for the county.
“I like the representatives we have, they’re two of the very best,” state Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said in an interview. “So that doesn’t concern me at all.”
Young said he plans to support the legislative commission’s map. His wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young — whom the senator endorsed to succeed him when his term ends next year — said parts of southern Frederick County are very similar to areas of northern Montgomery County. She also accused the governor’s commission of partisan gerrymandering.
“I have some real issues with the governor’s map,” Lewis Young said.
The legislature’s special session begins Monday, and Hough said he expects it to last until at least the second half of the week.
