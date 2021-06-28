Del. Karen Lewis Young has announced she will campaign for a state senate seat currently held by her husband, Sen. Ron Young.
Lewis Young (D-Frederick) announced her candidacy for the District 3 seat at a fundraiser on June 21, her 70th birthday.
“Given my extensive experience in the private sector, my volunteerism in the community, my service at the municipal level, and my wide-ranging policy work as a member of the House of Delegates for seven sessions, I am ready to take on the greater workload and policy diversity that senators handle,” Lewis Young said at the event.
Her campaign announcement was months in the making; no announcement from any current senator was going to change her plans, she said.
Ron Young, 80, who was elected to his seat in 2010, has not announced publicly whether he’ll run for reelection in 2022. He told the News-Post Monday he’ll announce his political plans in the coming weeks.
After four years as a Frederick alderman, Young (D) was elected mayor in 1974 and retained the position until 1990.
Prior to serving as state delegate, Lewis Young was president pro tem for the city’s Board of Aldermen from 2009 to 2013.
Lewis Young was elected to the House of Delegates in 2015, and during her two terms she has prioritized making health care more accessible and affordable for Marylanders.
In 2019, she sponsored legislation that would become the state’s bill of rights for hospital patients.
Hospital administrators are now required by law to provide patients with a written copy of the bill of rights, which, in addition to 24 specified rights, establish a patient’s right to expect and receive appropriate treatment of pain as part of his or her care.
Lewis Young also spearheaded a bill that struck past pay from salary negotiations as part of an effort to shrink the wage gap between men and women, and between white people and those of a minority race.
Lewis Young said that her years of experience as a delegate working on a variety of legislative issues would equip her to “hit the ground running” as a state senator.
As of Monday, no candidates have officially filed for the District 3 senate seat, according to the state Board of Elections website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.