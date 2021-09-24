Del. Jesse Pippy has ended his candidacy to represent Frederick and Carroll counties in the State Senate.
The District 4 Republican withdrew from the race Thursday, according to the state elections board. Pippy issued a statement on his official Facebook page Friday.
“The truth of matter is that from the moment I filed the inside politics has been non-stop,” Pippy said in the post. “I understand that comes with the position, however I needed to take a brief moment and step back to ensure that I am taking care of my personal priorities as well.”
Pippy hasn’t made any final decisions about next year’s election, he said in his post and in a message to The News-Post.
He was running to replace Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough (R), who won nearly 60 percent of the general vote in 2018 and who has held the seat since 2015. In May, Hough announced his bid for county executive, forgoing a chance for re-election to his senate seat.
District 4 encompasses much of Frederick County outside the city of Frederick and excluding parts southwest of the city, and it extends into southeastern Carroll County. Before his withdrawal, Pippy was the only candidate who had filed for the District 4 Senate seat, according to the elections board website.
