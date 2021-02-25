Five of Frederick County's smaller communities will receive more than $737,000 as part of Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative.
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) said in a news release this week the following towns received grants for the amounts listed:
- Brunswick: $134,215
- Middletown: $213,525
- Mount Airy: $213,525
- New Market: $103,712
- Thurmont: $72,099
"I want to thank Governor Hogan for his continued support of our small municipalities," Hough said in a prepared statement.
In a town news release, Brunswick Main Street said $114,082.75 of the funds will be used to support local businesses that apply for assistance, while $20,132.25 will be used to launch a downtown gift card program that will support local businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally.
"Brunswick businesses have been highly impacted by COVID. We are hoping that both the micro-grant and the gift card initiative will give them a little relief," said Carmen Hilton, Brunswick's Main Street manager.
Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique characteristics.
