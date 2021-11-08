Frederick Sen. Ron Young — a fixture in county politics for roughly 50 years — ended months of speculation over the weekend when he announced plans to retire at the end of his term, making the upcoming session his last.
In a prepared statement detailing his decision, Young expressed support for his wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young, in her bid to succeed him.
“There is one person who is committed, hardworking, intelligent and has the experience and knowledge to replace me immediately,” Young (D-Frederick County) said in the statement. “I wholeheartedly urge you to give her your support.”
Lewis Young (D-Frederick) announced her candidacy in June, and at the time said no announcement from any current senator, including her husband, was going to change her decision to run.
Her husband hadn’t announced publicly whether he’d be running for re-election in 2022, but he said in an interview with The News-Post on Monday that running against Lewis Young “wasn’t ever going to happen.”
As of Monday, Lewis Young was the only District 3 candidate to file with the state elections board.
In his statement, Young highlighted the progress that he – along with friends, supporters and fellow elected officials – made to transform the city of Frederick into a “thriving, prosperous, livable community that is recognized as one of the best small cities in the country.”
Young, 81, was a public schools teacher in the county when he embarked on a public service career that would last more than half a century. After four years as a Frederick alderman, he was elected mayor in 1974 and retained the position until 1990. As mayor, Young led efforts to establish the city’s flood control system through Baker Park and Carroll Creek – the result of severe flooding that took place during his term.
He took on roles as town manager of Indian Head (in Charles County), deputy secretary for the Department of Natural Resources and deputy secretary and acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Planning before being elected to the state senate.
Young was first elected to the District 3 senate seat in 2010 with more than 51 percent of the primary vote. He retained more than 50 percent of the vote total to win re-election in a more closely contested 2014 race and scored his most decisive victory in 2018 with nearly 59 percent of the primary total.
As senator, Young chairs the executive nominations committee and is the lead senator on a joint subcommittee on program open space and agricultural land preservation.
The Frederick native, however, won’t completely fade from the county’s political scene. He said he would continue to support candidates in the 2022 election, most notably his wife.
“I still have a lot to give back to my community,” Young said in his prepared statement. “I will continue to support good candidates to share the honor I have experienced in serving my community.”
Class act, but it's high time to end family succession in these matters.
