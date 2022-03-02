Severe mental illness used to dominate Eric Smith’s life.
He had a history of refusing treatment for his bipolar and schizoaffective disorders, and he repeatedly ended up hospitalized or in jail.
But then, roughly a decade ago, Smith was court ordered into assisted outpatient treatment in Texas, where he regularly met with a judge who monitored the progress of his treatment.
“I would very, very easily be dead or still caught in the criminal justice system,” he said. “Definitely not where I’m at now.”
He’s now a champion of the program and will testify before Maryland lawmakers next week in favor of a proposed Frederick County pilot program.
Two Frederick County legislators — Sen. Michael Hough (R) and Del. Karen Lewis Young (D) — are seeking to change that with a bill to form this pilot program.
“We have a mental health pandemic that’s big — bigger than the coronavirus pandemic,” Lewis Young said. “And it’s going to get worse.”
Assisted outpatient treatment has reduced rates of hospitalization, arrest and incarceration in states where it’s been implemented, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, a Virginia-based organization for which Smith testifies.
Maryland is one of just three states without a law allowing assisted outpatient treatment, according to the Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Alliance.
The legislators on Friday received support from fellow Frederick County state lawmakers for the proposal as it heads to a Senate committee hearing Tuesday and a House hearing Wednesday. And Smith has an idea of what the state’s pilot program should look like.
“A successful program in Maryland will look like what I’ve experienced,” Smith said.
In hearings for his court-ordered treatment program, Smith didn’t sit in a traditional courtroom. Rather, he met in a small conference room with members of his treatment team and a judge.
His treatment team and judge knew when to consider his input, such as granting his request for new medication if a side effect, like clouded thinking or rapid weight gain, became too severe, he said.
But when he was in psychosis and disconnected from reality — he asked for a medication change so the government could no longer listen to his thoughts — his treatment team would recognize that his medications, or another part of his treatment, needed to change.
Nearly all participants in assisted outpatient treatment have been previously hospitalized, and most have schizophrenia or severe bipolar disorder.
Roughly half have a history of refusing to seek treatment or take medication due to symptoms of anosognosia, which, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, impairs a person’s ability to understand or perceive their illness.
“This is a program designed not for just the average person with severe mental illness but for the subset who have demonstrated that they have great difficulty adhering to treatment when it’s made available to them,” said Brian Stettin, policy director for the Treatment Advocacy Center. “They wind up stuck in this revolving door of coming into hospitals and jailed again and again.”
When a psychiatric patient is discharged from a hospital, they may work with doctors on a treatment plan to prevent relapse. Stettin said that in his experience, recommendations for assisted outpatient treatment were included as part of the discharge process for patients with a history of not adhering to treatment.
Stettin, who will also testify next week in favor of the Frederick County pilot program, helped oversee the implementation of New York’s assisted outpatient treatment statute — known as “Kendra’s Law” — when he was the state’s assistant attorney general. He said such treatment plans have been especially effective because of the presence of a judge, known as the “black robe effect.”
Under assisted outpatient treatment, a judge orders someone with severe mental illness to a roughly yearlong treatment program and closely monitors their progress.
People tend to take their treatment plans seriously when they come from a judge, Stettin said, and the programs are effective when a patient feels that a judge is invested in their health and in helping them achieve life goals beyond treatment.
On more than one occasion, a judge used their authority to get Smith his medications after pharmacy hours to prevent relapse during his treatment. The judge also connected Smith with a university advisor toward the end of his treatment so he could resume his education.
Smith now has an undergraduate degree in psychology, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and has finished his master’s in social work at the same school, earning a 4.0 GPA.
“The layer of accountability for the judge, not only did it prevent me from going without meds on multiple occasions, but it also helped me move forward on a path where I can tell you about this personal success where I’m at right now,” Smith said.
Though people who qualify for assisted outpatient treatment comprise just half of one percent of a state’s population, they’re among the most at risk to be hospitalized, homeless or jailed, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center.
Despite making up just a handful of cases locally, those with severe mental illness require an intensive amount of support and can easily accumulate more than $100,000 in medical expenses per year, said Andrea Walker, director of the Frederick County Health Department’s Behavioral Health Services division.
Walker said Frederick County has a network of mental health care resources that collaborate regularly, which is made easy because the county has just one hospital system.
“Now that we are going into Year 3 of the pandemic and we’re learning to deal with that at the same time, I think it’s the perfect time to start adding new tools to our system of care,” Walker said.
A workgroup in the county’s Behavioral Health Services division will determine specific criteria for who would be eligible for assisted outpatient treatment if the state bill passes, though Walker said the program will be used as a last resort for people with severe mental illness.
For a judge to order someone into assisted outpatient treatment, a local health department, law enforcement agency or person 18 or older with an interest in their welfare, such as a family member, may have to write a petition to the court. And a psychiatrist who’s recently examined this person may have to sign off on the petition, according to the state proposal.
In Frederick County, petitions could come from the county Health Department, which has personnel working in the emergency department at the local hospital, or from county law enforcement, which is normally responsible for transporting people to emergency psychological evaluations to determine if they need to be hospitalized.
Assisted outpatient treatment is a civil commitment, so if someone continues to refuse treatment, they’ll likely end up back before a judge, Hough said.
Smith was ordered to assisted outpatient treatment three times between 2009 and 2012. When he was in need of treatment after completing his first and second court orders, his treatment team relied on a judge’s authority to quickly return him to inpatient care.
Supporters of assisted outpatient treatment say the approach lessens the burden on emergency rooms, psychiatric wards and prisons to care for people with severe mental illness by intervening before the problem becomes an emergency situation.
Opponents, however, have argued that court ordering treatment infringes on people’s civil liberties and raises “significant constitutional concerns.”
“The bill to establish an involuntary outpatient program in Frederick County (SB 807/HB 1017) would subject people who do not meet the legal standard for hospitalization to forced treatment,” Melissa Rothstein, policy and development director for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, said in an email.
Smith, though, said the most involuntary and coercive thing he’s experienced wasn’t handed down by a judge. Rather, it his unmanaged mental illnesses.
“There is not a chance I would ever want to go back to that, but if you talk to me at that time, during the anosognosia, I didn’t believe I was ill, so I didn’t want to seek treatment,” Smith said. “And that’s a component that I think isn’t fully grasped by opposition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.