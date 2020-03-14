ANNAPOLIS — For the first time since a similar version of it was introduced years ago, a bill that would make strangulation a first-degree felony assault has passed out of relevant committees in both the House of Delegates and Senate.
The proposal, Senate Bill 212, still awaits a vote in the Senate. But its companion measure, House Bill 233, passed the House last month in a nearly unanimous vote.
Earlier this week, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee voted unanimously to approve a favorable report with amendments for Senate Bill 212, in order to mirror the language in the House version.
Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) thanked Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) and other leaders in their work on the House bill.
"Strangulation is a very violent a very serious, severe crime that has not been able to have been prosecuted because it’s so hard to show physical evidence," Lee said.
"We’re one of three states that don’t have this, and this will save lives," she added.
Before the Judicial Proceedings Committee voted on a favorable report, there was much debate over two days about whether or not to define strangulation and suffocation in the bill, along with other changes.
Sen. Michael Hough, who voted for the favorable report, said beforehand he was concerned about the law being too overreaching.
He said he's heard it's tough for prosecutors to charge a first-degree assault due to the burden of proof and evidentiary standards, but added a first-degree felony assault is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, almost as much as a first-degree homicide.
"When you start to mess with evidentiary standards … and you talk about giving somebody a term of confinement that would nearly match what a homicide is ... we better be sure we got this right," Hough said. "Because what you don’t want to do is accidentally turn every assault and bar fight into a first-degree assault."
But both Lee and Joyce King, chief counsel for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, said it wasn't their intent to include bar fights and assaults into the new law, given that strangulation is defined in the proposal.
King noted that prosecutors in her office must show physical evidence of the assault, and call in experts to show that at trial.
"Our experience shows that for first-degree assaults, that we have a burden of proof and that burden will mandate, and it’s necessary for us to call forensic experts and nurse practitioners and explain to the jury some of the symptomology and symptoms," King said.
Ricardo Flores, however, said after the Judicial Proceedings Committee voted Thursday that laws already on the books cover assault and that prosecutors can charge serious crimes under the first-degree assault category.
"Defining it in the way they have, I think, will only confuse the issues, particularly as to the difference between strangulation and suffocation," said Flores, government relations officer for the state Office of the Public Defender. "It doesn’t actually help them accomplish anything they weren’t already able to do. ... If a case presented facts to a level of the first-degree assault, that was already the law."
But King said the bill, if it becomes law, is a victory for those who advocate against domestic violence.
"They were really disheartened that Maryland did not take any action," she said about similar proposals failing in prior years, later adding: "We’re sending a notice to defendants that this is a crime of violence and it’s a first-degree assault."
It's unclear what impact the coronavirus could have on the bill's timeline, but Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) said on the floor Friday that if the General Assembly adjourns early, it could reconvene later this year and continue this work — including a vote on Senate Bill 212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.