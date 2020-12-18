After being reopened to traffic since August, a bridge on Md. 355 near the Monocacy National Battlefield is officially complete, according to the State Highway Administration.
The passing crosses over the CSX railroad tracks near the battlefield and is part of a $14 million project to replace the 90-year-old bridge and improve access to the battlefield.
Crews also built an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on one side of the bridge, new shoulders for bicyclists and a new water line under the bridge, according to SHA.
A temporary bridge was used to keep traffic moving on Md. 355 during the construction, which began in late 2017.
Since the bridge opened, crews have built a new retaining wall, installed new stormwater and drainage facilities and repaved a CSX access road.
Landscaping work and the construction of pedestrian trails on either side of the railroad tracks is expected to be finished in the spring.
The newly completed section of Md. 355 is used by more than 11,000 vehicles per day, according to SHA.
The bridge is one of 13 in Frederick County that were considered structurally deficient in a statewide inventory in 2015 by Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.
The 13 Frederick County bridges were the most of any county in the state at the time.
The highway administration still has to complete work on two of the bridges, over Bennett Creek on Md. 355 near Urbana and on Md. 28 over the Monocacy River in southern Frederick County, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Friday.
A structurally deficient bridge is one that is structurally safe but has come to the point that it’s more economical to replace it than to make minor repairs.
Bridges are evaluated on three elements: their deck, superstructure and substructure. A bridge’s deck consists of the driving surface, walls, sidewalks, drains and other features. The superstructure is the steel or concrete beams that support the bridge deck, while the substructure includes bridge piers and abutments that support the superstructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.