Congressman David Trone announced his plans to run for re-election in Maryland's 6th congressional district Friday, seeking a third term to the seat he's held since 2019.
Representing the 6th district for two terms has been an honor, Trone, a Democrat, said in an announcement on his website Friday.
“But we’ve got much more work to do, and I’m not done fighting," he said.
Trone, one of the owners of Total Wine & More, headquartered in Montgomery County, has made fighting the opioid epidemic, improving mental health and addiction services, and reforming the criminal justice system some of his main points of emphasis while in Congress, among other issues.
He serves on the Appropriations Committee, the Veterans' Affairs Committee and the Joint Economic Committee in the House of Representatives.
