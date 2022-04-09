License plate readers are coming to Emmitsburg to assist police with investigations.
The town’s Board of Commissioners voted Monday 4-1 to approve a contract of about $42,140 for advanced license plate readers. The contract is with Applied Technology Services, of Middle River, according to the meeting agenda.
Town Manager Cathy Willets said the idea was prompted in part by conversations with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. She said deputies believe license plate readers could help solve some investigations. Willets referenced a past robbery investigation as an example in which plate readers could have helped.
“It’s an additional tool that they [police] have in their tool box,” Willets said.
Madeline Shaw, town grant administrator, said the plate readers would help police locate wanted vehicles. She emphasized they are not speed cameras.
The proposed locations for the plate readers are East Main Street near East North Avenue, West Main Street near Warthens Court and South Seton Avenue near Pizza Hut, Shaw said.
Willets noted Emmitsburg is not far from Camp David and the Raven Rock Mountain Complex, also known as Site R. The Town of Boonsboro has had success solving crimes with the help of such readers, Willets said.
A representative from the Maryland State Police who attended the meeting virtually said the plate readers would connect to an online state system for law enforcement to access.
Some of the commissioners questioned whether those would be the best locations. Willets said the proposed locations were not set in stone. Police will be consulted before the installation, she said.
Commissioner Joseph Ritz III was the sole vote against the contract. He said he “liked the intent” of the proposal but was unsure of how beneficial it would be.
The commissioners did not discuss exactly when the plate readers would be up and running.
