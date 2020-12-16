After a budget year unlike any other, Frederick officials are starting to turn their attention to next year’s spending plan.
Department directors are finishing up their budget requests for the city’s fiscal 2022 budget and should get them in by the end of the year, Mayor Michael O’Connor said during a virtual budget priorities meeting between the mayor and aldermen Tuesday night.
The fiscal 2021 budget the city’s aldermen passed in May was about $5 million less than the $105 million O’Connor had originally submitted, which had been developed largely before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the budget discussions, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll projected revenue losses of just under $3 million in fiscal 2020, which ended at the close of June, and a $5.5 million decrease in fiscal 2021, which began July 1.
The city may have a chance in next year’s budget to do some of the things they had planned for fiscal 2021 if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, O’Connor said.
Public health and economic stability would be among his top priorities, he said, as well as funding the city’s new Housing and Human Services Division.
The city’s aldermen also discussed some of the items they’d like to see funded in the next spending plan.
Alderman Roger Wilson said human services, pedestrian safety and helping small businesses would be among his priorities.
He would like the city to add a position to help coordinate volunteer efforts for providing human services, he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he too would like to see a focus on human services, as well as quality of life issues and services to families who fall under the Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) threshold and other people on the margins.
Shackelford would also like the city to look at its western end and the communities around the Golden Mile area and do a study of the city’s immigrant community, he said.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell focused on reducing crime and the fear of it in the city, providing equitable services to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing evictions and helping the city and residents increase the amount of composting that’s done.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she’d like to see a focus on safety, as well as equality, such as how to help ALICE families, as well as sustainability and economic growth. She also supported a composting plan.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he’d like to see the city hire a liaison to help serve its growing immigrant community, especially Spanish speakers, and supported a composting plan.
