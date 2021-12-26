When they return from the holidays, Frederick leaders will consider a procedural change to how city residents are notified about development and other projects that might be of interest to them.
The city’s planning division is requesting a change to the city’s Land Management Code to give more public notice to items coming before the Historic Preservation Commission, similar to other bodies such as the city’s Planning Commission.
The change would expand the requirements of what types of projects must be heard at a public meeting to include certain types of HPC applications; cases from the Zoning Board of Appeals about conditional uses, temporary uses, and requests on nonconforming uses; text amendments; and certain types of comprehensive plan amendments.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, developers would meet with members of the Neighborhood Advisory Council that was affected by a project.
During the pandemic, planning staff switched to virtual All-NAC planning presentations on projects throughout the city.
The staff report said “the changes will create more uniformity in the process as it applies to applications that are approved by the Planning Commission, HPC, and ZBA. This creates greater predictability and consistency for the public and applicants.”
Also, under the current rules, applicants are required to post a sign on a property with a development application going to the Planning Commission within eight days of filing the application, according to a report prepared by city staff.
If the application is subject to review at a hearing, the sign is updated 15 days before the public hearing to include the hearing date, time, and location.
But applications to the HPC must only post a notice in advance of the meeting.
“It is staff’s vision to create a community meting format that will engage residents from across the city in land use discussions that have localized and broad impacts to identify commonalities, differences, concerns, and opportunities that can help shape future legislation and zoning decisions,” the report said.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to discuss the issue at a workshop on Jan. 5.
