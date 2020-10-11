Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) has been named the state Senate’s Minority Whip.
The leadership role will make Hough the No. 2 Republican in that chamber.
In a statement Saturday, Senate President Bill Ferguson announced Hough’s position and that of Sen. Bryan Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel), who will be Minority Leader.
“I served on committee with Senator Simonaire when I first entered the Senate, and have had many opportunities over the years to work closely with both of these Senators,” Ferguson said in the statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively to build a stronger Maryland, particularly as we face the challenging times ahead.”
In an interview with the News-Post prior to his selection, Hough said being in a leadership position would raise western Maryland and Frederick County’s influence on state issues.
“The more prominent you are, the more you’ve been able to get conversations with the Senate president and governor and things like that,” Hough said in that interview.
I wouldn't trust this man to lead anything.
Yeah, I would welcome " raise western Maryland and Frederick County’s influence on state issues" but not coming from this guy, he is a disaster.
Does this signify a shift in the MD Republican Party to a much more Tea Party, ultra-conservative, and Trumponian stance?
appears the Maryland GOP is giving up
The look on his face is like he just smelled something bad.
Hough fits the mold.
