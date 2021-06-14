Middletown’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year is in place following the commissioners’ approval of the fiscal 2022 spending plan Monday night.
The new budget includes a more than $3.21 million general operating fund and a $1.2 million water and sewer operating budget.
Both spending plans were approved unanimously by the town’s five commissioners.
The town’s tax rate of 23 cents per $100 of assessed value will remain the same for the 30th year.
With the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the town tried to be conservative in its revenue estimates this year, Burgess John Miller said.
But fortunately the budget cycle turned out to be fairly easy this year, he said.
As usual, the larger parts of the budget included operations and maintenance, public safety, and highway and streets.
In highway and streets, an anticipated increase in snowfall led to the amount budgeted for snow removal being increased from $108,300 to $128,300, Miller said.
Overall, the budget included $803,075 for highway and streets operations.
The $488,813 budgeted for public safety includes a $20,000 fire department donation, $30,912 for school crossing guards and $437,901 to pay for the town’s three deputies provided by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The fiscal 2022 budget is an increase from the more than $3.04 budgeted in fiscal 2021, which ends June 30, and the more than $2.87 final budget for fiscal 2020.
