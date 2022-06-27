Bolstered by an ample surplus, Middletown on Monday unanimously passed a $4.39 million budget for fiscal year 2023 in which the town’s property tax rate will remain the same.
The total budget is about $20,000, or .5%, lower than the town’s approved budget for fiscal year 2022.
The breakdown of the $4.39 million plan for next year is $3.2 million for the general fund operating budget and $1.19 million for the water and sewer operating budget.
The general fund operating budget includes a “fairly healthy” surplus of $362,000, Burgess John Miller said before the vote.
The numbers were almost identical for fiscal year 2022. The general fund operating budget was $3.21 million and the water and sewer operating was $1.2 million.
The town’s tax rate for fiscal year 2023 will remain at 23 cents per $100 of assessed value. Tax bills still could rise, though, as property assessments increase.
The town’s water and sewer rates also are staying the same for the coming year. The residential rate is $73.78 for the first 3,000 gallons and $10.46 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
The lowest nonresidential rates also are $73.78 for the first 3,000 gallons.
The general fund operating budget surplus was reduced by $163,000 when the commissioners voted to include money for four new positions that the town recently filled or expects to fill soon.
The town recently hired a superintendent and an operator in its water and sewer department, and a new employee in the public works department is expected to start Monday, Miller said earlier Monday.
The town also has an opening for a receptionist at its town office, he said.
In the fiscal 2023-27 capital improvement plan, the town has moved a $510,000 culvert replacement project on Linden Boulevard back to fiscal 2025, Miller said.
The town’s main capital project will be a $623,000 reconstruction project on Washington Street, he said.
The project will include mill and overlay work as well as curb and gutter work, and will basically complete work on Middletown’s downtown business section, Miller said.
He said work on the project should start in the late summer.
Fiscal 2023 begins Friday.
