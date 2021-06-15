The latest effort to expand the ability of Middletown residents to raise chickens at their homes has fallen short.
A proposed ordinance that would have allowed residents in the town to own up to eight chickens on a lot failed to gain support for a vote at the town commissioners' meeting Monday night.
A motion by Commissioner Jean LaPadula to approve the ordinance — with a reduction to allow only up to four chickens — failed to get a second, leading to the ordinance's failure.
While the proposal would have allowed up to eight chickens per lot, with roosters prohibited, residents would have been limited to one chicken for every 500 square feet of back yard area.
The town does currently allow the ownership of chickens on lots of two acres or more, Burgess John Miller said.
At a May 24 meeting, nearly a dozen residents both in favor and opposed to allowing chickens spoke to the burgess and commissioners.
Several residents expressed concern about the smell of chicken waste or that the birds would attract vermin.
Others who spoke supported the educational opportunities that raising chickens would provide children, along with other benefits.
Backyard chickens was a contentious issue in Middletown in 2012, bringing out what Miller said was probably the most widely attended meeting he's ever been a part of.
