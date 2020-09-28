Middletown will consider options for replacing longtime Commissioner Larry Bussard following his resignation from the board earlier this month.
The town will have to determine the timing and mechanics of a special election to replace Bussard, who cited family health issues when he resigned after 18 years as a commissioner.
The issue is on the agenda for the town’s workshop, scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
“I have truly enjoyed serving with you and serving the Town for the past 18 years,” Bussard wrote to Burgess John Miller and his fellow commissioners.
Bussard could not be reached for comment Monday.
The earliest that a special election could be held is probably some time in December, Miller said Monday.
There will have to be an advertisement for people who are interested in the seat, and then a nominating convention to choose candidates.
The winner will serve out the remainder of Bussard’s term, which ends in April 2022.
The town will have to figure out the logistics of a special election, with the nominating convention, and whether the election will be held with mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said.
The town held a successful vote-by-mail election for the burgess and two commissioners seats in April, with dramatically higher turnout than previous elections.
Both Miller and Bowen praised Bussard for his dedication and service to the town.
Bussard, a lifelong resident, provided a very important historical perspective on the town and how things came to be the way they are, and owns a vast collection of Middletown memorabilia, Miller said.
“He really is invaluable in that way,” Miller said.
He was the longtime owner of Bussard’s Barbershop on Main Street, where he joined his father in 1966 and cut the hair of three generations of Middletown residents before retiring in 2017.
He took a real interest in issues around the town, and its workers, Bowen said.
It wasn’t unusual for Bussard to stop by the scene of a water main break at 2 a.m. to see how everyone was doing, he said.
“Larry was very old school. He was very much a face-to-face type person,” Bowen said.
He also has a great sense of humor, and could ease a difficult discussion on the dais with a well-timed joke, Bowen said.
“He’ll be sorely missed, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
