Middletown officials will have sheriff's deputies monitor speeds on a local street and look at several other measures in an effort to address residents' concerns.
Residents of Middletown's Glenbrook neighborhood have asked the town to put in a stop sign at the intersection of Tobias Run and Tobias Court to slow down drivers near an open area and small playground frequented by local children.
Burgess John Miller and the town's commissioners met with residents in the neighborhood Monday night to hear their concerns.
The town generally doesn't support using stop signs as speed control devices, Miller said, although there have been other areas in town where it has been done.
“One stop sign here leads to two or three [more] somewhere else,” he said.
The town could increase patrols in the area from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies that the town pays for, put up a speed sign to alert drivers to how fast they're going, put a crosswalk going to the playground, or take several other steps before putting in a stop sign, Town Administrator Drew Bowen told the people who had gathered for the meeting.
Resident Mo Hashemzadeh said the town could put up all the stop signs it wants, but people don't always pay attention.
Large groups of kids on bikes don't always watch where they're going or when traffic is coming, he said.
A crosswalk would be more visible than a stop sign, and would give the kids a place to cross to get to the park and playground, he said.
The play area presents a natural destination for the kids in the neighborhood, and it's used throughout the year, said fellow resident Lacey Gordon.
With school being out and more people working from home, it seems like the issue has increased, with lots of kids out playing and riding bikes, she said.
Gordon estimated that the two streets have about 25 kids in fifth grade or younger.
The neighborhood has been changing, with more young families moving in within the past few years, Miller said.
At a town meeting later Monday night, Commissioner Chris Goodman suggested they take about a month to get some data on speeds and what's happening in the area, and address it at the town's first meeting in August.
The town will have its deputies monitor speeds and ticket drivers going above the 25 mph speed limit, Miller said.
Deputies will also talk to children in the neighborhood about traffic and street safety, he said.
Defund the police and you won't have to worry about speeding tickets through Middletown - or anywhere else. [ninja]
