Middletown’s burgess and commissioners will meet with the town’s Planning Commission in November to consider possible changes to the ordinance regulating signs.
The town is looking at how to change its rules for signs to comply with a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case requiring that regulations for signs be content-neutral.
The commissioners can rewrite the ordinance as they’d like once they get a recommendation from the Planning Commission, Burgess John Miller said at a meeting Monday night.
The groups have a joint meeting planned for Nov. 7.
The revised rules would seek to make the town’s standards for signs “reasonable, consistent, and non-discriminatory,” according to new language proposed for the ordinance.
The proposals would add or change definitions and standards for various types of signs, such as banners, pennants, and posters.
Changes would also generate rules for what types of signs are allowed by zoning districts and the land uses allowed within those districts.
Existing signs that don’t conform to new standards can remain until there is a “substantial change” in the use of the property, to the primary structure on which the sign is located, or to the nature or character of the sign.
Miller suggested that they walk around downtown during the November meeting with the Planning Commission to look at different types of signage and get ideas for possible changes.
If they decide to change things, it will be important to be specific, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said.
He said he thinks everyone agrees that they don’t want neon signs flashing or large signs everywhere.
But for things such as types or sizes of signs that can be placed in windows, they likely would have to define what a window is, he said.
For instance, would a large window with three separate panes be one window or three?
“It does get very complicated very fast,” Bowen said.
Miller agreed, saying that any court case that arises from the new ordinance would likely hinge on the definitions it contains.
“Definitions carry the day in the ordinance,” Miller said.
