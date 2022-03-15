Middletown will hold a public hearing on April 7 on its constant yield tax rate as the town starts developing its fiscal 2023 budget.
Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Tuesday that the town’s tax rate of $0.232 per $100 of assessed value has been the same for the 30 years he’s worked there.
The constant yield rate represents the tax rate on real property for the coming tax year that would generate the same amount of revenue as the current tax year.
Since Middletown’s rate is above the constant yield rate of $0.227 per $100, a hearing is required by state law. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the town offices.
Jurisdictions that propose a tax rate equal to or less than the constant yield rate do not have to hold a hearing, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
The constant yield rate isn’t much of an issue during periods of low inflation, but it can make a big difference in situations like the current period of high inflation, Bowen said.
Middletown will hold budget workshops
The town will also hold six workshops in March and April for its fiscal 2023 budget.
Public hearings will likely be held in May or possibly early June, but the exact dates have not yet been determined, Bowen said.
The March 28 workshop will cover the water and sewer operating budget, the April 7 workshop will address the water and sewer capital improvement plan, and the April 11 workshop will look at both. The budget workshops will all be held at 6:30 p.m.
The April 25 workshop will focus on the general fund operating budget, and the May 5 workshop will feature the general fund capital improvement plan. The May 9 workshop will involve the general fund operating budget and capital improvement plan as well as funding for community groups.
State to help town residents pay water, wastewater bills
At a meeting Monday night, the town’s commissioners also approved the town’s participation in a program to help low-income households pay their water and wastewater bills.
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is administered through the Division of Energy Assistance in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
The program is funded through December 2023. Maryland has been allocated slightly more than $14 million.
Program applicants must be Maryland residents who are responsible for a water and/or wastewater bill issued by a public water or water treatment system, according to a presentation given at Monday’s meeting.
