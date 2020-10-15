Middletown officials want to know how residents feel about the possibility of allowing a liquor store within the town, and have set up a survey to find out.
The town has received at least four inquiries about the possibility of having a store within the municipal limits, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Thursday.
The town's growth in recent years has opened up an additional liquor license in the Middletown election district.
Middletown did a survey in the mid-1990s about the possibility of allowing stores that sell beer, wine and liquor in the town, and a proposal was defeated after going to referendum, according to a release from the town.
The new survey asks whether residents would support changing the town's code to allow a store selling beer, wine and liquor within the town's limits; whether they would support allowing such a store, but not within 1,000 feet of a church or school; and whether respondents think such a store would be a positive addition to the town's other types of businesses.
Since they hadn't asked about the public's feelings on the issue in a while, they thought it would be a good idea to put the survey out to see what the reaction would be, Bowen said.
The survey will be available online until Nov. 19, and the results will be collected and reviewed.
If the results are favorable, a proposed text amendment could come before the burgess and commissioners before the end of 2020.
If the town does allow a store, the commissioners would have to decide in what types of zoning districts it would be allowed.
