Middletown will hold a nominating convention Feb. 23 to name candidates for three of the town’s commissioner seats.
The seats of commissioners Jennifer Falcinelli, Rick Dietrick and Kevin Stottlemyer are up for election.
Stottlemyer was elected in February to serve out the term of former Commissioner Larry Bussard, who stepped down in September 2020.
Dietrick is serving his fourth term as a commissioner, while Falcinelli has served since 1996.
Each seat can have up to two candidates for the April 4 election, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Wednesday.
After the convention at the town’s Municipal Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, candidates can get on the ballot by collecting signatures from 30 registered voters.
Bowen said the current plan is to hold the voting for the election in-person, although the town will monitor COVID-19 numbers throughout February and March before making a final decision.
Anyone who doesn’t want to vote in person for any reason can request an absentee ballot from the town in writing or via email.
Members of the town’s five-person board of commissioners serve four-year terms.
