After planning to move ahead with the town’s election on April 6 as scheduled, Middletown officials will discuss whether to postpone the vote, or perhaps conduct it entirely by absentee ballot.
The town’s burgess and commissioners will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday night to discuss the election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They could hold the vote as planned, move the date, or extend the time for absentee ballots to be requested, or any combination of those, Burgess John Miller said in an email Tuesday.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held virtually on the Zoom app.
Instructions for accessing the meeting are available on the town’s website by clicking on the “Town Government” link, then on “Agendas and Minutes,” then on “Town Board Agendas and Minutes 2020.” The agenda is for the March 25 virtual meeting.
Late last week, officials were prepared to move forward with the election as scheduled.
The town had moved the voting to the upstairs of its Municipal Center, where voters would be able to enter and sign in, vote and leave through a separate door without coming within 6 feet of anyone.
The town has been following guidance from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, the Maryland Municipal League, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while planning the election, Miller said Friday.
The vote could be held with only absentee ballots, although the deadline for requesting a ballot passed on Friday.
The town would look at reopening the deadline to request a ballot, Miller said.
The town had received more than 300 requests for absentee ballots before the deadline.
Information on the election is available on the town’s website.
Miller is running unopposed for his fifth term as burgess, while incumbent commissioners Chris Goodman and Tom Catania and challenger Jean LaPadula will compete for two commissioner seats.
Goodman is seeking his third term as a commissioner, and Catania his second.
John and the Board will do the right thing. I didn't ask for a absentee ballot as it just wasn't anything I thought about. I would like to vote, but John is going to be elected for sure. And I would vote for him. The rest I don't know very good.
Apparently some perspective is in order: We currently find ourselves in a national health, and perhaps even more worrisome, economic, crisis--one that has erased trillions of dollars in personal wealth. A crisis that will absolutely bankrupt hundreds of businesses across the country. Subsequently, tens of thousands (possibly millions) of U.S.citizens could very well find themselves out of work. Indeed, even Japan has postponed--for an entire year--the Olympics in, for which they have worked tirelessly over the last several years and during which they have spent north of $20 Billion dollars, in the name of global health.
So, given all this, I doubt the citizens of Middletown would be too upset if the town managers were to postpone, for a mere two or three months, the commissioners' election in the name of this otherwise sizable public health pandemic...but that's just me.
