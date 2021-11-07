Propelled forward by the loud rumble of car engines and patriotic tunes belted out by marching bands, Brunswick’s 89th annual Veterans Day parade rolled through the city’s downtown area Sunday afternoon.
It seemed like the entire town came out to greet it. The sidewalks lining East and West Potomac streets were packed with plastic lawn chairs and families camped out on blankets. Before the parade began, kids and adults alike tossed footballs back and forth in the street, jumping back onto the sidewalk anytime a car ambled slowly past.
One of the oldest Veterans Day parades in the country, Brunswick’s annual celebration has been a fixture in the town since 1931. According to the parade’s Facebook page, it is one of two events in the state officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a “Regional Site for the Observance of Veterans Day.”
This year, 92 organizations, businesses and officials signed up to participate. Their names filled two pages in the hefty glossy pamphlets the city made for the celebration, which volunteers enthusiastically passed out to spectators before the parade began.
Along with city council members, Brunswick Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization and the city’s volunteer fire and ambulance companies, the parade also featured Frederick County Executive Jan Garder, Col. Constance Jenkins — commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases — and Brig. Gen. Tony McQueen, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick.
Phyllis Wilson, president of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, served as the celebration’s grand marshal and keynote speaker during its opening ceremony. She led the parade, smiling and waving from the back of a silver convertible. Close behind her, a cluster of motorcyclists roared down the street, leaving behind the smell of engine exhaust, which mingled with the salty scent of french fries.
Chris Trimble, who grew up in Brunswick, remembers coming to the parade when he was a kid. Seeing the people dressed up in old World War II uniforms was always his favorite part, he said. He’d also try to spot his teacher, who often marched in the parade.
On Sunday, he drove up from Frederick with his two young daughters — 4-year-old Madison and 7-year-old Peyton — to revisit the celebration. They sat on a sidewalk along West Potomac Street with his parents, waiting for the parade to start.
“They’re here for the candy,” Trimble said, making his parents chuckle.
They weren’t the only ones. Packs of kids stood at the edge of the sidewalk, clutching plastic grocery bags to fill with treats. They cheered when a truck of Maryland and Virginia Vietnam veterans rolled past, the uniformed men heaving huge handfuls of candy into the street.
Further up the road, Ronald and Ikuko Weight sat in folding chairs beside their 14-year-old dog, Asa. They met 65 years ago, when Ronald Weight was stationed at the Yokota Air Base in Japan. In 1958, they married in an American embassy in Tokyo.
On Sunday, they drove to Brunswick from their home in Jefferson to see the parade. Ronald Weight sported a black “Vietnam Veteran” baseball cap on his head. When asked what Veterans Day meant to him, he paused for a second, then answered “Freedom.”
Nearby, Jean Costello stood in the street, exuberantly waving a small American flag. Her adopted daughter, Toni Hall — who has been in the Navy for 35 years — would be in the parade, and Costello drove out from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, to see her. She was very proud of her, she said.
Military service looms large in Costello’s family tree. Her dad served in World War II, and she’s had many other family members enlistl. She was born the day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, she remarked.
She sees Veterans Day as a chance to remember those who fought for their country. So many never came home, she said.
“It’s just a day to be thankful,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.