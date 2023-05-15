Wes Tyeryar lost his son Maxwell to suicide in January 2022.
Maxwell Tyeryar, 25, of Frederick, joined the Army National Guard in 2016 while attending East Carolina University.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Wes Tyeryar lost his son Maxwell to suicide in January 2022.
Maxwell Tyeryar, 25, of Frederick, joined the Army National Guard in 2016 while attending East Carolina University.
Maxwell, a 2015 graduate of Urbana High School, was deployed to Kuwait for nine months during Operation Enduring Freedom. He achieved the rank of sergeant, received several service medals, and completed his six-year commitment in August 2021.
"He always wanted to be part of something that was bigger than himself," his father said.
Maxwell's family founded a nonprofit organization, Max Well For Life, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.
The organization is working to offer scholarships to students who are either active military or veterans, so they can attend East Carolina University. They'll learn about Maxwell, too.
A golf tournament held on Monday at Holly Hills Country Club near Ijamsville is part of the organization's progress toward that goal.
Wes Tyeryar said about 130 people registered for the tournament.
Money raised through the tournament will be added to previous fundraising efforts.
One was a golf tournament that Maxwell's fraternity at East Carolina, Sigma Pi, held in his memory.
Jackson Grove, another Urbana High grad and friend of Maxwell's, raised money through his clothing company, Nuthin Fancy Collection, Wes Tyeryar said.
Wes Tyeryar said Max Well For Life, which registered as a nonprofit in July 2022, is getting close to meeting the criteria for offering an annual scholarship.
The organization is also considering other ways to educate the public about mental health and suicide, perhaps through a speaker series and certified trainers.
The group will work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on its Out of the Darkness walks, including one in Frederick on Oct. 14.
Another local organization, Pulling For Veterans, is also trying to get the word about Maxwell and the struggles of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Nicholas Walker, the founder of Pulling For Veterans, said the organization rents 13 moving trailers, by the hour, to people in the Frederick County area. The sides of the trailers have information about the symptoms of PTSD for veterans and the effects the disorder has on their families.
"These are rolling billboards," he said.
Walker, who served in the U.S. Air Force, attended Monday's golf tournament to unveil a trailer that now bears a photo of Maxwell in uniform.
Walker said he's working on an idea to have a nationwide retail chain, and possibly the military, use their trailers to feature images of soldiers who lost their battles with PTSD.
Maxwell Tyeryar completed the academic work for his criminal justice degree and was concluding an internship requirement when he died, his father said.
"He had done a lot in his young life," Wes Tyeryar said.
"He lived hard. He played hard," his brother, Riley, 28, said Monday. "He loved the hell out of everybody. ... When he'd walk into a room, you'd know he was there."
Riley said his brother liked the idea of joining the military because "it wasn't the easy option" after high school and he thrived in that environment. It matched his tough, gritty personality, Riley said.
But Maxwell wasn't as sure about what came next, after he graduated. "He felt like he needed a clear path," Riley said.
"He always masked the true struggle that he was in," the Max Well For Life website says. "His positive attitude and sense of humor hid the real pain that was under his smile."
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Jim and Sam DuVal first visited Berkeley Springs as a weekend retreat. But tubing in the Cacapon River, eating at high-quality local restaurants and being welcomed by the tight-knit community convinced them to stay. To encourage friends new a…
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.