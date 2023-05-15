Vet Tyeryar Honored
Buy Now

Wes Tyeryar, left, the father of Sgt. Maxwell Tyeryar, and Michele Payton, with the veterans group Pulling For Veterans, look at Maxwell's photo on the back of a trailer that belongs to the group. Maxwell Tyeryar died by suicide in January 2022. Pulling For Veterans displayed the trailer with Maxwell's photo on Monday at a golf tournament that raised money for Max Well For Life, a nonprofit. (A typo in Maxwell's name on the trailer will be fixed.)

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Wes Tyeryar lost his son Maxwell to suicide in January 2022.

Maxwell Tyeryar, 25, of Frederick, joined the Army National Guard in 2016 while attending East Carolina University.

Maxwell Tyeryar

Maxwell Tyeryar

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription