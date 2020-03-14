It's a bird. It's a plane. It's ... no that was definitely a plane being pulled down U.S. 15 at 4 a.m. Saturday.
A decommissioned and disassembled 1974 C-130H with 24,000 in-flight hours was pulled on its wheels by a tractor truck from Frederick Muncipal Airport to Fort Detrick early Saturday morning where it will be reassembled and used for training simulations.
More than a dozen units from State Highway Administration, Frederick Police Department and Maryland State Police escorted a tractor trailer pulling the 60,000-pound C-130 on a nearly eight-mile, four-and-a-half hour trip to get the plane from the airport to Fort Detrick. The trip started at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.
The plane's wings were disassembled to allow it to fit on the roads. The route took the plane from the airport to Monocacy Boulevard, to Md. 26 and then U.S. 15 with relative ease. But the exit off U.S. 15 onto Rosemont Ave. proved to be a tight squeeze, and actually resulted in the plane becoming detached from the tow bar on the truck. Luckily, the contractor used for moving the plane, Whites Aircraft Salvage and Parts, used a chain to hook the back of the plane to a truck driving behind to help stop the plane from rolling too far in the event that it came off the tow bar.
The exit onto Rosemont Ave. took nearly an hour-and-a-half, and included the removal of a "go right around median" sign at the end of the off-ramp to fit the plane through the intersection. The truck pulling the plane had to pull up on the median, and briefly got stuck spinning its wheels with one rear wheel off the median but not yet on the road. The contractors then used another tow truck to tow the tow truck and finish the turn onto Rosemont Ave.
The plane's trip closed sections of each of road for brief periods of time and some drivers were redirected, but because of the trip happening so early in the morning, no traffic ever built up in any direction.
C-130 is a type of military cargo airplane. It can be used for transporting people or supplies. It can also be used to transport patients. While there are nurses and medics on the flight, most patients in a C-130 should be stable for transport, Nelson said.
After the plane arrived from Mansfield, Ohio, a second military plane landed at the airport to pick up the military members to fly them back to Ohio.
Whites Aircraft Salvage and Parts, owned by Charles White, have a location in Salisbury, Md. The contract for transporting the plane has a potential value of $125,000, according to GovTribe.com, a website that tracks federal contracts.
