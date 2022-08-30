The director of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasure Center will retire at the end of September, according to a news release from the center, which is stationed at Fort Detrick in Frederick.
George Korch has been director of NBACC since December 2018. He also serves as president of the Battelle National Biodefense Institute, which operates and manages NBACC for the Department of Health and Human Services Science and Technology Directorate.
Nicholas Bergman will become acting president for the Battelle National Biodefense Institute and NBACC laboratory director, while the institute conducts a national search for its next president and lab director, according to the news release.
During Korch’s years at NBACC, the program and its staff members achieved national recognition for their studies on the biological response and viability of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the news release.
Korch served in many leadership positions over his nearly 40-year tenure as an Army officer and senior leader in the offices of the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services.
He served as commander for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases between June 2005 and June 2008.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.