george korch
Buy Now

George Korch, director of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, will retire at the end of September.

 Submitted photo courtesy of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center

The director of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasure Center will retire at the end of September, according to a news release from the center, which is stationed at Fort Detrick in Frederick.

George Korch has been director of NBACC since December 2018. He also serves as president of the Battelle National Biodefense Institute, which operates and manages NBACC for the Department of Health and Human Services Science and Technology Directorate.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription