When Memorial Day comes around at Fort Detrick, there are nearly 100 red, white and blue reminders of service members who are gone but not forgotten.
Ninety-seven American flags on post represent those who died during active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, according to public affairs supervisor Lanessa Hill. Names of the fallen heroes are inscribed on signs beside each flag.
In total, there are 247 American flags around Fort Detrick — a number that matches the years since the inception of the U.S. Army in 1775. The flags, including the 97 dedicated to fallen heroes, will be up through June 18.
This patriotic stretch of land is known as The Heroes Walk and Placard Display. It is an example of the efforts put forth by Fort Detrick’s Survivor Outreach Services Program.
The program cares for about 231 surviving family members across parts of Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The program puts together events to recognize survivors in addition to providing support services, such as counseling.
Hill said they want surviving relatives to know they are still part of the military family.
The flag display around Memorial Day is a longstanding tradition at Fort Detrick, Hill said, and one that can evoke strong emotions.
“It gives us like a sense of pride of why we come to work every day,” Hill said Saturday, standing beside the flags as they waved in the breeze.
Families are welcome to visit their loved one’s flag and sign. Some leave flowers, Hill said, or a pair of boots the service member once wore.
Though there were not any fallen hero families present early Saturday afternoon, there was a man in a neon vest.
Blake Roberts, a public works employee, lifted leaning flags from the earth and placed them back in the ground, straighter than they were before he came along.
“This is another way of just us continuing to serve those soldiers and their families,” said Roberts, who works at the water plant.
Roberts had been checking the outdoor pool to make sure it was in good condition for opening day. Then, a Fort Detrick police officer alerted him to a flag that had fallen out of its holder, high up on a light post.
While in the area to return that flag to its rightful place, Roberts started to straighten the flags planted in the grass.
While Roberts has not served in the military, he said it is a privilege to work with those who have and remember those who are no longer here.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice for us to have these opportunities,” he said.
It's always a very moving experience when I see those flags and placards on the Post. I drive as slow as possible so that I can read the names on the placards.
