With COVID-19 surging across the state, Fort Detrick is temporarily closing some gates.
Beginning Wednesday, the Veterans Gate will close until further notice, according to a news release from Fort Detrick public affairs. Nallin Farm Gate and Old Farm gates will remain operational for entry and exit. Nallin Farm Gate is open 24/7 at Fort Detrick, and any vetting operations at Fort Detrick occur at Nallin Farm Gate. Old Farm is open from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.
“These closures are necessary to ensure the health and well-being of the workforce and our families,” the release reads.
At Forest Glen Annex, the Child Development Center is closed until Jan. 5, 2022, while the Child Development Center at Fort Detrick remains open with normal business hours.
“As the current COVID-19 environment continues to evolve, the health conditions of staff and children at both CDC locations will be reevaluated daily to determine operational status. As additional information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the statement reads.
— Mary Grace Keller
