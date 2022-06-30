Col. Gina Adam snapped to attention one last time as commander of Fort Detrick’s U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity in an air-conditioned auditorium on base Thursday morning.
In a brief ceremony, she passed a small maroon flag for the company to Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, symbolically relinquishing her leadership role.
McQueen then passed the flag to Col. Andy Nuce, who will be replacing Adam as head of the USAMMDA, a unit housed under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command on Fort Detrick that leads medical product development for the Army.
“I’m confident,” McQueen later said, “with Andy in charge, USAMMDA is in great hands.”
Nuce is arriving at Fort Detrick from San Antonio, Texas, where he was division chief for the Department of Leader Training of the Medical Center of Excellence. He’ll be living on base with his wife, Katja Peters, and his 13-year-old son, Aidan.
A graduate of the University of West Florida and the U.S. Army War College, Nuce previously served as assistant product manager for Fort Detrick’s Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care and executive office for the 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion Camp Walker in Korea.
He promised to continue USAMMDA’s mission — to develop and deliver lifesaving medical products to service members — with an emphasis on collaboration with the unit’s partners. He said he was certain USAMMDA would remain instrumental to the success of the Army medicine program.
“I’m humbled by your confidence,” he told McQueen, “and I will take every effort to measure up.”
USAMMDA aims to maximize survival of medical casualties on the battlefield by developing, procuring and delivering drugs, vaccines, tests and blood products, while modernizing existing technology and equipment.
Adam, USAMMDA’s first female commander, led the unit for three years.
Under her charge, scientists received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for drugs and diagnostic tools they developed, including a malaria treatment found to improve outcomes among severely ill patients and a test capable of detecting traumatic brain injuries with just a few drops of blood.
McQueen laughed at himself for stumbling over the names of the treatments.
“I’m getting close, right?” he asked her.
Adam’s voice was a bit shaky when she took her turn at the lectern in front of the auditorium.
She knew some in the audience had taken bets over whether she’d cry, she said with a smile.
“The tears have been coming for probably a week now,” she said. “I had a moment yesterday. I had a moment earlier today. It’s hard to say how many moments I’m going to have in these few minutes here at the front.”
But Adam’s eyes stayed dry as she thanked her family, friends and former team members for their support.
Near the end of her remarks, she turned toward Nuce and addressed him directly.
USAMMDA is an “amazing, resourceful, responsive and resilient team,” she told him.
“The challenges and changes will continue,” she said, “but I’m confident that you will form a coalition, and together, we will continue to develop and deliver lifesaving medical products for warfighters.”
