Fundraising for a new Veterans of Foreign Wars facility with upgraded amenities in Frederick is underway. The city’s post is asking for $2 million from donors for a new building on Old National Pike.
John R. Webb VFW Post 3285 in Frederick, part of an organization that serves combat veterans, is looking to construct an updated facility near its current one before the end of 2024.
The new building is in its design stage and does not have a set opening date.
The $2 million that the post is looking to fundraise will primarily go toward construction costs, according to Pierson, who added that the organization is also using about $1 million of its own funds toward the project.
The address for the potential new facility is 5951 Old National Pike in Frederick. The site used to be home to a YMCA pool that the VFW branch maintained and operated until its closure.
It’s across a parking lot from the space that the post currently occupies at 5901 Old National Pike, which the organization leases from the Asian American Center of Frederick.
The post is one of the largest VFW branches in Maryland, serving more than 1,200 members, according to Patrick Pierson, who chairs the post’s new building committee.
The new facility will help the post expand its support for veterans who want to navigate benefits, Pierson told The Frederick News-Post, especially in light of the a measure passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 to expand benefits and health care for veterans.
The measure is called the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
The post wants to have a dedicated area in its new facility where veterans can meet with a service officer who will help them apply for these benefits.
“It’s one of the largest changes to veterans benefits going all the way back to Vietnam,” Pierson said of the PACT Act. “It’s really just the VFW doubling down on helping combat veterans get their VA benefits.”
Originally, the VFW branch owned its current building before selling it to the developer, West Park Village, around 2012 as part of a $2.7 million sale of its golf course, the News-Post has reported. The sale happened ahead of plans from the developer to turn the golf course land into a development with housing, a park and a commercial pad site.
The developer sold the building in 2022 to the Asian American Center for $1.75 million, property records show.
Currently, the post has about 1,500 square feet of space in the building, Pierson said. The new facility will house 6,000 square feet of space on its main level and 3,000 feet in its basement.
The VFW branch is looking to house a meeting space in its new building for its members and other organizations, Pierson said.
The basement of the new location will store medical equipment and loan it to veterans who need it. Pierson said many VFW branches offer crutches, wheelchairs, beds and similar supplies to veterans, but the Frederick branch doesn’t because its current facility lacks storage space.
Pierson added that with the additional space in the planned new building, the post will have a larger lounge area for veterans to spend time in.
Currently, the organization’s lounge is mostly occupied by a bar, but Pierson said he hopes that by expanding it in the upcoming facility, veterans who don’t drink or who struggle with substance abuse disorders will feel comfortable there.
The organization cannot rely entirely on its own funds for the project, because it would struggle to continue to provide veterans’ services, Pierson said.
“We want to make this happen,” he said. “We are here to take care of veterans in Frederick and this is where we’re going to do it.”
In addition to the post, veterans in the Frederick area can also find services at the Platoon Veterans Service Center, a facility operated by the nonprofit Platoon 22 and Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. The center offers benefits navigation, recreational activities, counseling and more.
