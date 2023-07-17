New VFW Location
A fundraising sign is posted at the future site of John R. Webb Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3285.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Fundraising for a new Veterans of Foreign Wars facility with upgraded amenities in Frederick is underway. The city’s post is asking for $2 million from donors for a new building on Old National Pike.

John R. Webb VFW Post 3285 in Frederick, part of an organization that serves combat veterans, is looking to construct an updated facility near its current one before the end of 2024.

