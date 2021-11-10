For Frederick County’s veteran community, Veterans Day should be upbeat. It’s a proud day, one to appreciate the thanks and recognition that service members receive, said Sharon Jacko, chair of the county’s Veterans Advisory Council.
But since 2020, the pandemic has isolated many veterans from one another, physically removed some from available resources and otherwise exacerbated myriad mental health challenges.
So, Jacko said, it will be especially important Thursday for civilians to honor service members and for veterans to thank each other.
“I’m very proud of what I’ve done,” Jacko said. “So when Veterans Day comes, I hold my head up even higher.”
Former military personnel in Frederick County who work closely with other veterans emphasized — and continue to embody — the importance of being there for one another.
As the holiday approaches each year, Jacko takes time to reflect on her own service and sacrifices as a retired Marine Corps officer. She makes sure to reach out to other veterans to thank them for their service and to check in — to ask how the other is doing, to learn if they’re getting the benefits they deserve.
“We want to keep our veterans here. They’re productive members of our community, and we want to keep them here, we want to keep them healthy, we want to keep them happy,” she said. “Frederick County needs our veterans.”
Looking back, moving forward
As the liaison to veterans for Frederick Health Hospice, Keith Midberry is sure to recognize the county’s oldest veterans for their service. Among Frederick Hospice’s daily census of about 200 are roughly 40 veterans.
“It’s very rewarding to meet WWII-, Korea-, Vietnam-era veterans, and some of them never got a chance to be thanked for their service,” Midberry said. “And that’s what I do.”
He gifts them a hat, plays their service song and salutes them. He’s also a resource to families for any veteran-related benefits their loved one may have had.
Toward the end of a veteran’s life, military stories can tend to bubble to the surface, Midberry said. They may recount anecdotes not even their family had heard before, and while not every veteran faced combat, all have stories from their years of service.
It is, after all, a pivotal moment in their lives. Veterans may have learned a skill they carried into their civilian life, been stationed in a place they ended up living permanently or fallen in love with their eventual spouse.
For others, it may have been the worst period of their life, defined by discrimination, abuse or witnessing horrors.
Military service is personal for Midberry. He served four years in the Navy and 22 in the Coast Guard. His dad is a WWII veteran, and both his sons have served in the Army. As Midberry put it, he lives and breathes veterans.
While many of Midberry’s hospice patients are in their 80s, including those who served in Korea and the post-Cold War era, he’s begun working with an increasing number of veterans who served in Vietnam.
This age of veteran didn’t return home to parades or thank yous. Rather, they were chastised. So Midberry has been especially keen on thanking his fellow service members lately.
Fellow veteran Danny Farrar, founder of SoldierFit fitness program and Frederick-based nonprofit Platoon 22, said one of the only historical sins America has atoned for is its treatment of veterans since the Vietnam War. This culture shift has reverberated to Frederick County, a region with a civilian population that is especially mindful of its veterans.
“Without the support of the civilian population, nothing, nothing gets done,” said Farrar, an Army veteran whose service included a combat tour in Iraq.
Even with an army of support, Farrar said nonprofits he’s coordinated with may struggle to find veterans to serve, an issue that stems from veterans not self-identifying resources they need. Aside from the barrage of “thank yous,” Farrar said Veterans Day is perhaps a time for civilians to better understand this and other defining aspects of the veteran community.
“It gives people an opportunity to have a conversation about what is military life really like,” Farrar said.
He compared service to parenting a young child that won’t stop screaming and crying, constantly wondering, “When will this thing grow up?” But when that child grows up, Farrar said, the parent is left wondering where the time went, and longing for it to return.
That shared struggle, and the bonding that comes with it, is what can define a veteran’s service.
So Veterans Day, he said, gives service members an opportunity to share details about — and stories from — their service. And hopefully it inspires the next generation to serve, he said.
