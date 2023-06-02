A Frederick County World War II veteran is scheduled to be a featured speaker during the official commemoration of the 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, next week.
Carl Felton, of Frederick, traveled to France on Wednesday night with 42 other veterans for the anniversary event. The Best Defense Foundation, a nonprofit that funds battlefield returns for WWII veterans, organized the trip.
“It’s simply amazing,” Felton said in a phone interview Wednesday. “If the folks back home would like to know, and I’m sure they do, everybody here has a happy face, smiling.”
Felton, 97, joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 at age 17. After learning Morse code, he became a signalman on the HMS Ceres, which was in charge of directing traffic to and from Omaha Beach on Normandy’s coast.
On June 6, 1944, his ship left for Normandy and took heavy fire. Ships around Felton sank. Felton himself was on the bridge, sending and receiving messages.
He was stationed at Omaha Beach throughout the summer of 1944, until he left for Cherbourg in the northwestern corner of France to help rebuild a port.
During their visit to France, the veterans will visit museums, schools and other cities in the region. They will also connect with British WWII veterans.
Felton will give his speech on Tuesday during an event commemorating the allied invasion.
Felton’s caretaker on the trip, Matthew LaDuc, said he and Felton will visit the grave of LaDuc’s grandfather, who was also a WWII veteran, in Normandy.
LaDuc said he and Felton have bonded. Just that morning, they shared a joke and couldn’t stop giggling, he said.
Felton calls LaDuce his chaperone, but LaDuc jokes back that he’s actually his security guard.
The trip costs roughly $10,000 per veteran, according to the Best Defense Foundation. Each veteran is paired with a caretaker who stays with them for the whole trip. There is also a medical staff that travels with the group.
LaDuc served in the U.S. Army, and was deployed to Iraq in 2003. Felton said every person on the trip has a deep understanding of combat.
“The folks here are 100% aware of the reality of war. They understand clearly what it is. … They know from personal experience,” Felton said.
Felton visited Normandy in 2019 with a smaller group of veterans, he said.
That year, it was the first time he had been back in Normandy since the war. Everywhere they went, he said, there were signs that read “75 years of freedom.” People waved at them and spoke with them.
“They showed appreciation for having freedom again,” Felton said. “They knew what the loss of freedom was, because they had lost it for a period of six years between 1939 and 1945. So, they understood more than any other person what it is to be free again.”
He said the Americans and the French have a special friendship, considering that America would have never become an independent nation if it weren’t for the French being on their side during the American Revolution.
He told French President Emmanuel Macron the same thing in December, when he was declared a knight in the Legion of Honor at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. The United States will always support France, he told Macron.
On Tuesday night, Delta Airlines hosted a dinner in Atlanta, Georgia, for the veterans. Delta and Michelin Tires are sponsoring the battlefield return.
The dinner was extravagant, LaDuc said.
During the dinner, Felton sat with Michelin Tires CEO and President Alexis Garcin and former NFL football player Donnie Edwards, the founder of the Best Defense Foundation.
Felton said he and other veterans concluded that this trip was the best one they’ve had as honored veterans.
“This is the most wonderful, wonderful event that I can think of,” he said.
(2) comments
Bless them all.
We are all indebted to you for your service.
