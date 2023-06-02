D-Day Veteran
Buy Now

Carl Felton, a Navy veteran, is shown in 2019, when he returned to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the landings of which he helped direct from a ship off the coast.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

A Frederick County World War II veteran is scheduled to be a featured speaker during the official commemoration of the 79th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, next week.

Carl Felton, of Frederick, traveled to France on Wednesday night with 42 other veterans for the anniversary event. The Best Defense Foundation, a nonprofit that funds battlefield returns for WWII veterans, organized the trip.

Correction

An earlier version of this story misspelled Matthew LaDuc's last name.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel

Tags

(2) comments

wran

Bless them all.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

We are all indebted to you for your service.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription