Live Stream at French Embassy
Attendees watch a live stream as Samuel Davis, a World War II veteran who lives in Adamstown, is presented France’s highest award, the Legion of Honor, by French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony Wednesday at the French Embassy in Washington.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday granted the highest honor France has to offer to two Frederick County veterans, declaring them knights in the Legion of Honor.

The two men, 98-year-old Samuel Davis and 96-year-old Carl Felton, were among five veterans Macron recognized during a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., for the role they played in liberating France during World War II.

