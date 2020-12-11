With donations seemingly fewer than in years past and more families reaching out, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is busy preparing Toys for Tots donations to ensure every child in need goes home with at least one gift.
Donations are a little lighter than in years past, according to assistant coordinator Staff Sgt. Dustin Bulac. Counting for this year still underway, but in 2019 they distributed nearly 22,000 toys to 3,600 children locally.
“We did find that a lot more families were requesting a little bit of assistance this year," he said.
The Marine Corps Reserve is accepting donations until Monday, then distribution will begin Tuesday for 700 pre-registered families. On Dec. 17, between 2 and 8 p.m., families who did not sign up in advance can receive toys that remain.
A list of local drop-off locations is available on the Toys for Tots website, or people can make monetary donations.
“It gives them hope, hope that there are still good people in the community that are willing to help, regardless of this pandemic," Bulac said.
On Sunday, Marines and volunteers will visit Walmart in Frederick to buy toys to supplement donations, according to Bulac. Due to the pandemic, many volunteers haven't been able to help Toys for Tots the way they normally would, he said.
Bulac said individual donations seem lower, but businesses have stepped up, like local contractor Dustin Construction, which donated more than 900 toys. Country radio station 99.9 WFRE was a big help advertising the toy drive, Bulac said, and also made donations.
While the toy count continues as donations trickle in this final weekend, Bulac is hopeful they will be able to fulfill their goal.
“I’m feeling pretty good that every child will get a little bit of something," he said.
For more information about the local Toys for Tots effort, visit frederick-md.toysfortots.org.
