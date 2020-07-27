At around noon on Monday, Fred Becker helped lay a wreath covered with colorful flowers in front of the Korean War memorial at Memorial Park in Frederick, across the street from the Talley Recreation Center.
Becker, commander of Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 142 of Frederick County, was one of more than a dozen people paying their respects to the 26 Frederick County residents who lost their lives serving during the Korean War, along with hundreds more from Maryland.
Monday marked the 67th anniversary of the signed Korean Armistice Agreement, ending much of the fighting occurring during the Korean War, which lasted from June 1950 to July 1953.
Becker, who served in the Marines Corps’ (Third Charlie Company, Shore Party, 1st Division) said members of Chapter 142 hold the ceremony annually to properly pay tribute to the 26 Frederick County residents who lost their lives.
“May they never be forgotten,” he said Monday before giving a speech to those gathered Monday, and reading off all 26 names on the centerpiece of the memorial.
Robert Mount served in the U.S. Army during the war (72nd Combat Engineer Company), and serves as treasurer of Chapter 142. South Koreans remain very appreciative of the U.S. intervening during the war, Mount said.
“If it wasn’t for U.S. forces going in, in 1950, there would be no South Korea today,” he said.
Many people ask him about his time serving, and why he seemed to always be running around the Korean peninsula versus being stationed at a base.
“They didn’t have such things as stations then,” Mount said. “We were [always] on the move.”
At the ceremony, there was an assortment of posters displaying key dates and county residents who served during the Korean War, along with news clippings from when the armistice was signed.
Priscilla Rall, a local historian who chronicles veterans who served during past wars, also offered remarks during the ceremony. Rall said the soldiers sent to Korea were often young men sent with little training, and often substandard equipment.
She also reviewed some stories of all the 26 Frederick County residents who lost their lives during the war, including which companies they served in and how they died.
She told those gathered she understood it was a lengthy process to review each person’s backstory, but added it was a necessary exercise to humanize those who died.
That included thinking of friends and family members who lost loved ones because of their service, she added.
“I feel if we can put more information behind their names ... I think it makes it a little more clear to us who survived,” Rall said.
(1) comment
RIP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.