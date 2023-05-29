Middletown Memorial Day Ceremony
Buy Now

Middletown Burgess John Miller, left, watches as Town Commissioner Chris Goodman lays a wreath on Monday during a Memorial Day ceremony in Middletown to honor members of the military who have died.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Every time Ron Moss plays "Lest We Forget" by James Swearingen, he chokes up.

"Today was no exception," Moss, a tuba player, said Monday at a Memorial Day event to honor people from Middletown who died in conflicts from World War I to Desert Storm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription