Every time Ron Moss plays "Lest We Forget" by James Swearingen, he chokes up.
"Today was no exception," Moss, a tuba player, said Monday at a Memorial Day event to honor people from Middletown who died in conflicts from World War I to Desert Storm.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Middletown Burgess John Miller, left, watches as Town Commissioner Chris Goodman lays a wreath on Monday during a Memorial Day ceremony in Middletown to honor members of the military who have died.
Every time Ron Moss plays "Lest We Forget" by James Swearingen, he chokes up.
"Today was no exception," Moss, a tuba player, said Monday at a Memorial Day event to honor people from Middletown who died in conflicts from World War I to Desert Storm.
The song is "a somber remembrance piece for those who are deceased," Moss, who helped organize the event, said in a phone interview afterward. "It's really a touching piece."
The ceremony, at Middletown Memorial Park, included a three-volley rifle salute and wreaths laid at the monuments in the park to honor people from Middletown who made the "ultimate sacrifice," Moss said at the event.
I am "so thankful to live in a community like this that honors its veterans," John Miller, the burgess of Middletown, said at the event.
The ceremony also featured the Rohrersville Cornet Band, members of whom, including Moss, played other songs, including "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "America the Beautiful"
"This Monday, I'm proud to be an American, and to have privilege and honor to honor these people," Sheila Moss of Libertytown said after the event. Her husband is Ron Moss's brother.
She said the event highlighted her personal connection to the armed forces, including a dad who was in the Air Force and a father-in-law who was in the Navy.
Middletown's commissioners and Burgess Miller read the individual names of Middletown residents who died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm.
It totaled 38, Ron Moss said.
The geographic boundaries for who would be part of Middletown roughly correspond to the attendance territory for Middletown High School, Moss said after the event.
After names were read, wreaths were placed in front of the respective plaques or stone monuments.
One monument was highlighted at the event: a new brick pillar, made of bricks recovered from the Middletown Memorial Hall renovation, which was installed under a 100-year-old plaque commemorating Middletown's deceased in World War I, Moss said after the event.
After wreaths were laid, the three-volley rifle salute was done.
That part was particularly meaningful for Pam Dietrick, whose husband is Middletown Commissioner Richard Dietrick.
"I especially like the gun salute, which is appropriate," she said. "They deserve it."
Moss spoke further about the stories of Middletown residents Pvt. 1st Class Richard Baker House and Cpl. Roy Lusie Hoffman, plus Hoffman's unit.
Hoffman died in World War I in action "just three weeks short of his 21st birthday," and House died in World War II when he was 20 years old, Moss said during the event.
One of Hoffman's relatives attended, and received applause after his Hoffman's story was read aloud.
"Your community thanks you and your family for your ultimate sacrifice," Moss said at the event.
Moss started the Memorial Day event in Middletown last year, hoping to add something meaningful to the area. He played with the Rohrersville band for Memorial Day festivities in Sharpsburg.
"I thought to myself, nobody else is going to take this. So, I'm going to do it. And it's part of my mission" to commemorate and study the lives of people who lost their lives in war, Moss said after the event.
He has traveled to places his ancestors fought, such as Gettysburg, and laid flags on their graves, Moss said.
Moss is working on a book about the stories of people from the area who died in war.
The event has "re-energized the vision of the memorial," Phil Moss, the brother of Ron Moss, said. "This was like a forgotten memorial."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.