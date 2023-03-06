National biodefense center at Fort Detrick appoints director

The acting director of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasure Center was appointed to the position permanently last week, according to a spokesperson for the center, which is stationed at Fort Detrick.
Nicholas Bergman became the acting NBACC laboratory director and president for the Battelle National Biodefense Institute in the fall of 2022 after his predecessor, George Korch, retired.
The laboratory that Bergman leads was founded after the 2001 anthrax attacks in the United States, according to NBACC and BNBI Communications Director Brian Gaudet, and conducts federally funded research into bio-terror events.
“Whether it was a bio-crime or bio-terror event that took place, what the government did is create a lab ... that’s a one-stop shop where the evidence can be brought in and it can be tested,” Gaudet said in an interview Monday.
The NBACC has also spearheaded research on Ebola and the virus that causes COVID-19, with a focus on how the two persist on different surfaces and in varying environmental conditions.
Bergman was previously an associate lab director in the NBACC’s National Biodefense Analysis Center and is the first lab director to be appointed from in-house, according to Gaudet.
“We have an outstanding staff working to ensure our country is safe, and I’m both honored and thrilled to be selected to lead them as we meet whatever challenges the future might bring,” Bergman said in a press release last week.
Bergman will oversee research in bio-forensics for federal law enforcement and deeper research on select agents that could be used in bio-terror or bio-crimes, according to Gaudet.
Bergman joined the NBACC in 2009 and founded the center’s genomics department, according to a news release. He holds a Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.