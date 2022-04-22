White-gloved hands lifted an American flag from the top of the casket.
Slowly and methodically, U.S. Army soldiers folded the flag into a triangle in front of the DeLauter family on Friday in Hagerstown.
The three sisters and two daughters of Sgt. Roy “Buddy” Charles DeLauter tearfully watched the service members honor the man who died in the Korean War more than 70 years ago. After a long wait, DeLauter is finally buried on American soil.
In 2018, North Korea released the remains of U.S. service members. Scientists identified the long-lost Smithsburg man among them.
DeLauter lived in Washington County most of his life, but his sisters say the family spent about 13 years of his childhood in the Wolfsville area.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 before the war’s start and became a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
For years, DeLauter was listed as “missing in action.” His family just learned in January what became of him.
On Dec. 1, 1950, DeLauter’s unit tried to retreat from heavy fighting near the Chosin Reservoir. The Chinese Communist Forces launched an attack, and the Americans were outnumbered, according to the POW/MIA agency.
Another soldier saw DeLauter shot and killed, but the battle prevented the retrieval of his body, his daughter Sharlene DeLauter, 74, of Smithsburg told the News-Post.
She was only 3 years old when her dad went missing. On Friday, she joined friends and family to see him laid to rest.
Roughly 80 people gathered at the Willow Brook Seventh-day Adventist Church near Boonsboro on Friday morning to recognize DeLauter’s sacrifice before he was buried later.
His younger sister, Margaret DeLauter Carr of Smithsburg, carries a reminder of her brother with her.
Carr, 90, bears a scar by her right eye, courtesy of her brothers Buddy and Boyd, who has also died. She was maybe 3 or 4 years old when she tried to join them as they played with boxes. Her brothers wanted nothing to do with her, and pushed their sister.
Carr smiled as she told the story Friday.
“It feels great to have him home,” she said. “It’s been a long time.”
DeLauter’s younger daughter, Sue Draper of Hagerstown, was not quite 2 years old when her father was labeled as MIA. She said her mother, who has since died, often talked about him and showed the children photos.
“My mom always kept him alive,” said Draper, 73.
Tokens of DeLauter’s past remind his family of him. Draper has a set of pajamas her father sent from overseas. Her aunt Margaret still has the harmonica he used to play.
At the church, an array of DeLauter’s awards, including a Purple Heart, sat nestled beside black-and-white photos. A predominant image in the service depicted DeLauter in his uniform, wearing a toothy grin and a slightly askew cap.
Words such as “hero” and “warrior” were used by a number of speakers to describe DeLauter.
“My country owes a huge debt to Roy Charles DeLauter,” said Col. Hojoo Lee.
Lee came as a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. He saluted DeLauter’s flag-draped casket.
Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, put the identification of DeLauter into perspective. The agency works to find, identify and recover missing Americans.
Though North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains in 2018, McKeague said they represented 250 people.
“To date, we have identified 82 Americans, Buddy being one of those 82,” of the 250, McKeague said.
Approximately 7,500 U.S. personnel are still MIA from the Korean War, he said.
Now that DeLauter is accounted for, McKeague said a bronze rosette will be placed next to his name in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to signify the veteran’s homecoming.
DeLauter’s casket arrived at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown on Friday afternoon. His military identification tags hung from the handles.
“I’m glad he’s home,” said his sister, Jane DeLauter Kline, 91, of the Smithsburg area.
Evelyn DeLauter Eccard is the eldest sibling in the family at 93. She said the day gave her closure.
“I prayed for this for so long,” said Eccard, who lives in Halfway in Washington County.
The hearse stopped directly in front of a young man with a bugle who happened to share the same birthday as DeLauter, though decades apart.
U.S. Army Pfc. Abraham Keogh turned 20 on April 22. DeLauter, the veteran he came to honor, was 21 when he died.
Keogh, of the 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, said everything veterans did before him set the standard for service members today. He said it was an honor to help lay DeLauter to rest.
When the casket arrived, Keogh raised his silver bugle toward the sky.
The slow, mournful tune of taps rang out over the cemetery.
