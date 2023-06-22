As Col. Aaron Pitney looked out at the crowd in the Fort Detrick auditorium, he briefly paused his speech to look at the audience's faces — an audience that included his wife and one of his children as well as some of Pitney's classmates from his time at West Point.
Pitney smiled as he expressed gratitude for people coming to support him as he officially assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases on Thursday morning.
"For the mentors and leaders here and beyond who took time to invest in me personally and professionally over the past 30 years, thank you," he said. "Today would not be possible without you."
Pitney, a board certified pediatrician and pediatric hematologist oncologist, Army physician and graduate of West Point, most recently served as command surgeon for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis in Virginia. He also previously led the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri from 2020 to 2022.
Pitney said he's most excited to work with the institute's staff, whom he described as extremely dedicated to the institute's mission and to each other to work together and find solutions to problems.
He also mentioned this position is particularly special because Maryland is like "a second home" to Pitney and his family. Pitney attended medical school and met his wife in Maryland, and two of his three children were born here.
"Being back in this area for an assignment is kind of double special because the Army doesn't always let you go to a place where either you want to go to or where you're from," Pitney said. "It's a really neat place for us."
USAMRIID aims to deter and defend against emerging and current biological threats through medical capabilities, as well as advance medical biological defense to protect the military and the country.
Pitney assumed command from Col. Constance Jenkins, who took leadership of USAMRIID in June 2021. Jenkins' next assignment will be in Falls Church, Virginia, where she will serve as special assistant to the surgeon general for military health system governance.
Jenkins said it's been an honor to lead USAMRIID and commended the institute's staff for their dedication, teamwork and passion to fulfill the institute's mission to combat emerging threats, and "to push the boundaries of science and innovation."
She also listed several of USAMRIID's recent achievements, such as achieving star status from the Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System, and providing expertise and guidance to organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Working together, you've accomplished so much, and you will continue to shape the future of medical biodefense and supporting the warfighter," Jenkins said. "I am so very proud to have had the opportunity to serve with such great people, and I will miss you."
